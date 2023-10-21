College football roundup: Towson rallies to beat William & Mary, 34-24; John Hopkins rolls to 7-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of local college football games played on Thursday and Saturday.

Division I

Towson 34, William & Mary 24: The visiting Tigers (3-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) trailed 17-0 before scoring 34 straight points in a come-from-behind win over the Tribe (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday. Keegan Vaughan made a 28-yard field goal with 10:01 left in the first half to start the scoring run. Nathan Kent (Liberty) completed 19 of 28 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and added 10 carries for 38 yards and a score. Carter Runyon had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdown receptions for Towson, which hosts Delaware on Saturday.

North Carolina Central 16, Morgan State 10: Beckett Leary (Reservoir) made a 32-yard field goal with 9:15 left in the first quarter, but the host Bears (1-5, 0-1 Mid Eastern Athletic Conference) lost the lead to the Eagles (6-1, 1-0) in the second half Thursday night. North Carolina Central used four scoring drives in the second half to take a 16-3 lead with 1:44 left. Morgan State scored a touchdown with 33 seconds left on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dominique Anthony to Joseph Owumi.

Division II

Bowie State 40, Bluefield State 11: The visiting Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) took a 19-0 lead in the first half and routed the Big Blue (1-6, 0-5) on Saturday. Jordan Morse had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown for Bowie State. The Bulldogs host Elizabeth City State on Saturday.

Frostburg State 28, West Virginia State 14: The host Bobcats (6-1, 5-1 Mountain East Conference) broke a 7-7 tie with a 14-0 run in the second quarter and traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 4-2) on Thursday night. Jamil Bishop had five receptions for a career-high 112 yards and two touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown on a 65-yard catch and run for a 7-0 lead. Jaylen Parks led the Bobcats defense with eight tackles and two sacks.

Division III

John Hopkins 42, Ursinus 14: Will Leger had three touchdown receptions and the host Blue Jays (7-0, 3-0 Centennial Conference) routed the Bears (4-3, 0-3) on Saturday. Hopkins took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Bay Harvey completed 22 of 29 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns for the Blue Jays, who travel to Muhlenberg on Saturday.

Stevenson 33, Misericordia 21: Louis Clouser set a school record for single-game carries with 43 for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Mustangs (6-1, 5-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Cougars (2-5, 2-4) on Saturday. The previous record of 32 carries was set by KK Smith in 2012. Stevenson trailed by one to start the second half but outscored Misericordia, 20-7, to pull ahead. The Mustangs travel to Delaware State Valley on Saturday.

Salisbury 35, Rowan 20: Jadyn Thomas (six carries for 67yards) and Joey Bildstein (28 carries for 121 yards) had back-to-back touchdown runs that spanned the halves to give the visiting Sea Gulls (4-3, 3-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) a 28-0 lead over the Profs (2-5, 1-2) en route to a third straight win Saturday. Bildstein added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Salisbury will host The College of New Jersey on Saturday.

Franklin & Marshall 27, McDaniel 17: The visiting Diplomats (5-2, 2-2 Centennial Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back Saturday. The Green Terror fell to 0-7, 0-4. Angel Granado Jr. completed 28 of 47 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns for McDaniel. Logan Marsh (8 catches for 51 yards) and C. Milton Wright grad Hunter Sigler (3 catches for 40 yards) each had a touchdown catch for the Green Terror.