Hopkins led 14-12 at the half and increased the lead to 17-12 with a 21-yard field goal by Mike Eberle with 6:56 to play in the fourth quarter. Eberle’s field goal was set up by a short F&M punt that gave the Blue Jays possession at the Diplomats 33, but the F&M defense stopped the Blue Jays at the 5-yard line, where they settled for Eberle’s eighth field goal of the season.