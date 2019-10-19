The visiting Morgan State football team took an early lead before falling behind and losing, 24-10, to South Carolina State on Saturday.
The Bears fell to 1-6, 1-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Bulldogs improved to 4-2, 2-1.
Nicholas O’Shea capped a 12-play, 38-yard drive with a 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 Morgan State lead with 11:07 left in the first quarter. South Carolina State answered with two scoring drives in the second quarter. Labron Morris had a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-3 lead with 11:49 left and Dillon Bredsen made a 31-yard field goal with 3:23 left in the half to extend the advantage to 10-3.
South Carolina State added two more scores in the second half for a 24-3 lead before Bears quarterback DJ Golatt threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Josh Chase (Archbishop Spalding) with 8:35 left in the game.
Division II
Bowie State 24, Virginia State 14: The visiting Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) outscored the Trojans (5-2, 3-1) 17-7 in the second half to win. Ja’rome Johnson completed 10 of 22 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns and one interception to lead Bowie State. DuShon David made two receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Division III
Franklin & Marshall 20, Johns Hopkins 17: Joe Hartley-Vittoria had a 68-yard touchdown run with 4:16 left in the game to lift the visiting Diplomats (4-2, 3-2 Centennial Conference) over the Blue Jays (4-2, 3-2). The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Blue Jays and Franklin & Marshall ended its two-game losing streak.
Hopkins led 14-12 at the half and increased the lead to 17-12 with a 21-yard field goal by Mike Eberle with 6:56 to play in the fourth quarter. Eberle’s field goal was set up by a short F&M punt that gave the Blue Jays possession at the Diplomats 33, but the F&M defense stopped the Blue Jays at the 5-yard line, where they settled for Eberle’s eighth field goal of the season.
Dickinson 34, McDaniel 0: The host Red Devils (3-3, 2-3 Centennial Conference) shut out the Green Terror (3-3, 2-3). Dickinson had 369 total yards to McDaniel’s 211. Tim Graham threw for 206 yards on 9-for-17 passing for the Red Devils.
Stevenson 55, Albright 7: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 20 of 28 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns to lead the host Mustangs (4-2, 3-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Lions (0-6, 0-4). Stevenson accumulated 542 yards to Albright’s 290. The Mustangs trailed 7-0 early in the game before scoring 55 straight points. The victory marked the third straight for Stevenson.
Latest College Football
Salisbury 38, Rowan 7: Jack Lanham went 6-for-11 for 139 yards and two touchdown passes to lead the host Sea Gulls (5-0, 3-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Owls (1-5, 1-2). Salisbury travels to Kean on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sea Gulls amassed 485 total yards of offense, of which 336 were rushing yards.