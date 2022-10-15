Bowie State falls in OT to Virginia Union; Stevenson ends two-game skid | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 15:

Division I

North Carolina Central 59, Morgan State 20: The host Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and routed the Bears (4-2, 0-1) on Thursday night. North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard completed 17 of 24 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two scores. Keith Jenkins Jr. had a 96-yard kickoff return with 10 minutes left in the first half for Morgan State.

Division II

Virginia Union 27, Bowie State 24, OT: Brady Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime to lift the visiting Panthers (6-0, 4-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1). Bowie State capped an 11-play, 79-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Dion Golatt Jr. (Morgan State) and an extra-point by Justin Zavala with 2:25 left in regulation to tie the score at 24 and force overtime. The Bulldogs host Chowan on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Wheeling 31, Frostburg State 27: The host Cardinals (5-2, 4-2 Mountain East Conference) took a 28-24 lead in the first half, then traded field goals in the second to beat the Bobcats (4-3, 3-3). Graham Walker went 22-for-35 for 332 yards and one touchdown for Frostburg State. The Bobcats will host Fairmont State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 34, Muhlenberg 27: The host Blue Jays (6-0, 5-0 Centennial Conference) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and held off a late rally by the Mules (3-3, 3-2) to win on Friday night. Hopkins broke a 14-14 tie by scoring 20 unanswered points. Blue Jays’ Danny Wolf had 23 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Stevens completed 25 of 36 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Ursinus 56, McDaniel 17: Hunter Sigler (C. Milton Wright) made six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but the visiting Green Terror (2-4, 2-2 Centennial Conference) fell to the Bears (4-2, 2-2) on Friday night. Ursinus scored four touchdowns in a row that spanned both halves to take a 56-10 lead with 1:31 left in the third quarter. McDaniel hosts Susquehanna on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stevenson 24, Lycoming 10: The host Warriors (2-4, 1-3 Middle Atlantic Conference) took an early 10-0 lead before the Mustangs (5-2, 3-2) went on a 24-0 run. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Stevenson. Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) went 24-for-33 for 216 yards and one touchdown.