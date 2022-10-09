Norfolk State rallies past Morgan State; Elon beats Towson | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 8:

Division I

Norfolk State 24, Morgan State 21: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had a 51-yard run and Beckett Leary (Reservoir) kicked the extra point to give the host Bears (2-3, 0-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) their only lead of the game, 21-17, with 1:53 left to play. The Spartans (1-5, 1-0) answered with a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams to Da’Quan Felton and Grandin Wilcox made the PAT with five seconds left. Morgan State travels to North Carolina Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Elon 27, Towson 10: The visiting Tigers (2-4, 0-3 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Phoenix (5-1, 3-0) responded with 17 straight points to pull away. It marked the fourth straight for Towson, which will host William & Mary on Oct. 22.

Division II

Frostburg State 33, Notre Dame College (Ohio) 30, OT: Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made four field goals, including the game-tying kick in regulation and game-winner in overtime, to lift the host Bobcats (4-2, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) over the Falcons (4-2, 4-1). Koontz made a 51-yard field goal with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23, then hit a 39-yard field goal for the win. He also made a 55-yarder with 13:02 left in the third quarter and a 39-yarder with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Bowie State 41, Virginia State 14: The visiting Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) opened with a 24-0 run and beat the Trojans (4-2, 3-1) for their third straight win. Larry Williams (10 carries for 26 yards, New Town) and Keshane Hinckley (five catches for 75 yards, Howard CC) each scored two touchdowns for Bowie State. Dion Golatt Jr. (Morgan State) completed 17 of 29 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who host Virginia Union on Saturday at noon.

Division III

Salisbury 23, William Paterson 0: Joey Bildstein rushed for three touchdowns, two in the first quarter, to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (5-1, 2-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) past the Pioneers (4-2, 1-1) for their fourth straight win. Bildstein had a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:50 left in the first quarter, an 11-yard run with 10 seconds left in the first quarter and a 2-yard run with 5:09 left in the third quarter. Andrew Petrino (Calvert Hall) made a 22-yard field goal with 11:09 left in the game.

King’s (Pa.) 20, Stevenson 7: Jakari Lewis had 121 yards on kick returns, but the visiting Mustangs (4-2, 2-2 Middle Atlantic Conference) fell to the Monarchs (4-1, 3-1). Maurice Hammond had a 1-yard touchdown run and Brody Campbell kicked the PAT with 26 seconds left in the first half for the Mustangs’ lone scoring drive.