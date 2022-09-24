Bowie State snaps two-game losing streak; Stevenson stays unbeaten | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Sept. 25:

Division II

Bowie State 36, Saint Augustine’s 20: A 38-yard interception by Jadon Carter and a safety in the first half gave the visiting Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) an early lead, and they held off the Falcons (0-4, 0-2).

The win halted a two-game slide for Bowie State, which is led by interim coach Kyle Jackson, a Baltimore native. Justin Zavala made two field goals (26 and 25 yards) in the second quarter and Corey Johnson had a 70-yard touchdown run for Bowie State, which scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs will host Livingstone on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Concord 23, Frostburg State 22: The visiting Mountain Lions (4-0, 3-0 Mountain East Conference) took a 23-9 lead with 9:55 left in the game and held off a late rally by the Bobcats (3-1, 2-1).

Isaiah Lester completed touchdown passes to Jordan Marcucci for 17 yards with 3:51 left in the game and to Justin Brown for 7 yards as time expired. Frostburg State travels to UNC-Pembroke on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division III

Salisbury 35, Western New England 0: The visiting Sea Gulls (3-1) strung together five rushing touchdowns to shut out the Golden Bears (1-3).

Joey Bildstein had touchdown runs of 55 and 12 yards. Other scorers included Jaden Davis (14 yards), Dario Belizaire (9 yards) and Hunter Hruz (Bel Air, 1 yard). Salisbury will host Montclair State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stevenson 30, Widener 14: The visiting Mustangs (4-0, 2-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) held the Pride (1-3, 0-2) scoreless in the second half.

Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass for Stevenson. Sedgwick completed 20 of 31 passes for 221 yards and had nine rushes for 27 yards. The Mustangs will host Delaware Valley on Saturday at noon.

Muhlenberg 41, McDaniel 7: The visiting Green Terror (1-3, 1-2 Centennial) dropped their second straight game. The Mules (2-2, 2-1) opened with a 21-0 run in the first quarter.

Eric Grinwis (Hammond) completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dre Carter and William Looney (Atholton) converted the extra-point for McDaniel’s lone scoring drive with 8:28 left in the game.

Johns Hopkins 54, Moravian 0: Spencer Uggla (17 carries for 85 yards) rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter and the Blue Jays’ defense held the visiting Greyhounds (1-3, 1-2 Centennial Conference) to 106 yards of total offense on Friday.

The win marked the second straight shutout for Hopkins (4-0, 3-0), which beat Juniata, 70-0, on Sept. 17. The Blue Jays travel to Franklin & Marshall at 1 p.m. Saturday.