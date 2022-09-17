West Virginia blows out Towson; Johns Hopkins rolls to huge win | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state Saturday, Sept. 17:

Division I

West Virginia 65, Towson 7: Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and the host Mountaineers beat the Tigers on Saturday.

On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers (1-2) put together their best showing in a year, although it didn’t quite make up for opening the season with close losses to No. 23 Pittsburgh and Kansas.

West Virginia piled up 624 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions and led its Football Championship Subdivision opponent 45-7 at halftime before pulling back with a short week before its next game.

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) dives for the end zone but is forced out at the 1-yard line by Towson safety Ubayd Steed (24) during the first half Saturday. (William Wotring/AP)

Johnson, a freshman, had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and pushed his TD total to six. He had just nine carries, an average of 11.2-yards per attempt. He also blocked a punt in the opener against Pitt.

The Tigers (1-2), who have 50 new players on their roster, were limited to 180 yards of offense and held the ball for just 19 minutes. Towson had averaged 193 rushing yards over its first two games. Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was 7-for-15 for 59 yards and backup Nathan Kent was 3-for-5 for 39 yards.

“Hats off to West Virginia and coach [Neal] Brown. The mistakes that they made in the previous two weeks, they did not at all make today,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. “Didn’t turn the ball over either. We never got in a rhythm offensively, and while it’s great to return the opening kickoff, it actually kinda bit us in the foot. Very, very impressed with West Virginia’s offense. I think they’ll do quite well moving forward.”

Division II

Frostburg State 34, Charleston (W. Va.) 28: Quarterback Isaiah Lester and wide receiver Jordan Marcucci combined to score three touchdowns, including two in the second half, to help the visiting Bobcats (3-0, 2-0 Mountain East Conference) pull away from the Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1).

Lester completed 14 of 22 passes for 235 yards and Marcucci had five carries for 96 yards. Graham Walker (three carries for 8 yards) had the only rushing touchdown for Frostburg State, Charleston led 21-20 with 7:24 left in the third quarter and prior to back-to-back touchdowns by Lester and Marcucci. The Bobcats host Concord on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Shaw 17, Bowie State 14: Sidney Gibbs capped a six-play, 44-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left to lift the host Bears (1-2, 1-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1).

The three-time defending conference champions outgained Shaw 379-199, but Shaw held Bowie State scoreless in the second and fourth quarters.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 70, Juniata 0: The host Blue Jays (3-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) took a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and expanded the lead to 63-0 at the half in a rout of the Eagles (0-3, 0-2).

Ryan Stevens completed 14 of 16 passes for 143 yards and four touchdown passes for Hopkins. Spencer Uggla had six carries for 53 yards and two touchdown runs and Quinn Revere had four catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins will host Moravian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Stevenson 40, Alvernia 18: The host Mustangs (3-0, 1-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) forced four turnovers and went on a 20-0 run in the second half to beat the Golden Wolves (1-2, 0-1).

Demetrius Salley had 11 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks and Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) went 19-for-26 for 254 yards and four touchdowns for Stevenson, which travels to Widener on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Salisbury 42, Ave Maria (Fla.) 14: The host Sea Gulls (2-1) strung together five scoring drives and beat the Gyrenes (3-1).

Baebaa Sayeh had two rushing touchdowns of 10 and 9 yards in the fourth quarter for Salisbury. The Sea Gulls bounced back from a 35-21 loss to Stevenson on Sept. 10 and will travel to Western New England on Saturday at noon.

Franklin & Marshall 35, McDaniel 3: The visiting Diplomats (2-1, 1-1 Centennial) opened with a 21-0 run and cruised past the Green Terror (1-2, 1-1).

William Looney (Atholton) made a 28-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half for McDaniel’s only scoring drive of the game. The Green Terror travels to Muhlenberg on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.