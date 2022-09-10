Johns Hopkins makes late goal-line stand to beat Ursinus, 36-29 | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football action around the state Saturday:

Division II

Frostburg State 18, West Virginia State 7: Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made four field goals to lead the host Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) to a comeback win over the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-1).

Advertisement

West Virginia State took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Koontz made field goals of 26, 22, 28 and 35 yards. Frostburg State’s other score was a 13-yard touchdown run by Sean Aaron with 6:56 left to play that gave the Bobcats at 12-7 lead.

Frostburg State travels to Charleston (W.Va.) Saturday at noon.

Advertisement

Saginaw Valley State 40, Bowie State 12: The host Cardinals (2-0) rushed for 323 yards and held the Bulldogs (1-1) to two touchdowns.

Dion Golatt Jr. (Morgan State) went 28-for-44 for 313 yards and two touchdowns for Bowie State. Tyler Amos (7-for-33) had two rushing touchdowns for Saginaw Valley State. The Bulldogs travel to Shaw on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division III

Stevenson 35, Salisbury 21: The host Mustangs (2-0) broke a 21-21 tie by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Sea Gulls (1-1).

Brandon Walker had a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:42 left in the game to give Stevenson a 28-21 lead. Maurice Hammond had a 3-yard run with 33 seconds left to play for the final score.

Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) went 16-for-25 for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Stevenson. Salisbury’s Andre Matthews threw a 23-yard touchdown pass and rushed 38 yards for another touchdown.

The Mustangs host Alvernia at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Sea Gulls face Ave Maria at noon Saturday.

Johns Hopkins 36, Ursinus 29: The visiting Blue Jays defense stopped the Bears (1-1, 0-1 Centennial Conference) from scoring from the 1-yard line three times in the final 30 seconds to secure the win.

FINAL

JHU-36, UC-29



WHAT A STAND. Jays stop UC three times from the one to end the game. #GoHop pic.twitter.com/bn6BUrSnm7 — Johns Hopkins Football (@JHU_Football) September 10, 2022

Hopkins (2-0, 1-0) took a 36-29 lead on a touchdown pass from Ryan Stevens to Quinn Revere with 6:07 left to play. Nick Seidel came up with an interception on the Bears’ next drive, but the Blue Jays stalled and Ursinus took over with 2:08 left to play.

Advertisement

Hopkins hosts Juniata on Saturday at 1 p.m.

McDaniel 35, Juniata 19: The visiting Green Terror (1-1) took an early lead and finished on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles (0-2).

Dre Carter (12-for-35) and Trent Gaskins (22-for-71) both rushed for two touchdowns for McDaniel. The Green Terror will host Franklin & Marshall on Saturday at 1 p.m.