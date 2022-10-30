Morgan State routs South Carolina State; Towson beats Monmouth to end 5-game skid | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 29:

Division I

Morgan State 41, South Carolina State 14: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had two rushing touchdowns and Jae’Veyon Morton had a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown as the host Bears (3-5, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) beat the conference-leading Bulldogs (3-5, 1-1). Graham had 18 carries for 123 yards, including touchdown runs of 8 and 35 yards. Morgan State extended its halftime lead with a 24-0 run in the fourth quarter. The victory ended a three-game slide for the Bears under first-year coach Damon Wilson.

Towson 52, Monmouth 48: Joachim Bangda (St. Frances) had 12 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns to lead the visiting Tigers (3-5, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) past the Hawks (4-5, 2-4). Towson took the lead for good on Bangda’s first touchdown of the game for an 18-14 advantage with a 1:42 left in the first quarter. The Tigers scored on nine of their first 10 drives and added a kickoff return for a touchdown to end a five-game losing streak.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome (Maryland) completed his first 13 passes, finishing 20-for-25 for 216 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 41 yards and a score. Da’Kendall James caught five passes for 87 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter. D’Ago Hunter recorded 334 all-purpose yards, including a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 74-yard punt return, to finish just 23 yards shy of Tony Vinson’s program record of 357 in 1993.

Division II

Bowie State 36, Elizabeth City State 29: With the game tied at 29 with 52 seconds left, Kwincy Hall returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown Justin Zavala kicked the extra point to lift the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Vikings (2-7, 2-5). Bowie State outscored Elizabeth City State 16-8 in the fourth quarter. Dion Golatt Jr. (Morgan State) went 12-for-22 for 261 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Frostburg State 58, Alderson Broaddus 7: The host Bobcats (6-3, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) scored 24 straight points to start the game and routed the Battlers (0-9, 0-8). Graham Walker completed 18 of 25 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns and Max Davis made three catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns for Frostburg State, which has won two straight.

Division III

Stevenson 44, Misericordia 7: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) rushed for three touchdowns to lead the visiting Mustangs (7-2, 5-2 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Cougars (2-6, 1-5) for their third straight win. Sedgwick had touchdown runs of 14, 17 and 1 yard, all in the first half. He had 10 carries for 40 yards and completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards.

Susquehanna 26, Johns Hopkins 24: The host River Hawks (8-0, 7-0 Centennial Conference) stopped a 2-point attempt with 49 seconds left to beat the Blue Jays (7-1, 6-1). Ryan Stevens completed 27 of 28 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Polce had six catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns for Hopkins. The Blue Jays travel to Dickinson on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Moravian 14, McDaniel 3: The visiting Green Terror (2-6, 2-5 Centennial) took an early lead, but a late rally led the Greyhounds (3-5, 3-4) to a come-from-behind victory. William Looney (Atholton) kicked a 35-yard field goal with 6:16 left in the first quarter to put McDaniel in front, but Moravian answered with two rushing touchdowns in the final nine minutes of play. The Green Terror have lost three straight.

Salisbury 28, Rowan 23: Back-to-back touchdowns in the second half gave the host Sea Gulls (7-1, 4-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) the lead and they held off a comeback attempt by the Owls (5-3, 3-2). Ben Hutchins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Cleaver with 38 seconds left in the third quarter to give Salisbury a 21-17 lead. Joey Bildstein had a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left to make it 28-17. Rowan scored with 4:40 left in the game.