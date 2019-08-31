Towson opens football season with win over Citadel

Towson kicked off its football season with an invigorating 28-21 victory over The Citadel at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers built a 10-0 lead and then had to come charging back in the closing minutes to pull off the victory.
Shane Simpson scored on a 4-yard run with 1:27 left and and quarterback Tom Flacco hooked up will Jeff Allen for the two-point conversion as Towson erased a late 21-20 deficit.
Simpson led the way with 74 yards rushing on nine carries for two touchdowns and caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Flacco completed 21 of 36 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown and also rushed 10 times for 48 yards.
Women’s college soccer: Emily Maheras kicked off the scoring for Johns Hopkins just over four minutes into the contest and the Blue Jays opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Lynchburg on Saturday.
Women’s college volleyball: Stevenson won two matches in day two of the DeSales Tournament on Saturday, sweeping the host Bulldogs and Keystone by identical 3-0 scores.
College field hockey: No. 2-ranked Maryland defeated Richmond, 5 -1 in the Terps’ season opener at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex Friday evening.
Four Terps combined to score five goals, led by junior Kyler Greenwalt, who scored twice in her first game back after an injury last season.
Maryland hosts New Hampshire Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Admission and parking are both free.
Men’s college soccer: St. Mary’s (2-0) upended the No. 18 Carnegie Mellon, 3-2, in the Elmer Lord Tournament on Saturday. The victory was the first win over a ranked opponent since the 2017.
<< N.C. State scored a pair of goals midway through the second half, and held off a comeback attempt in the final minutes to send Loyola Maryland to a 2-1 defeat in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
<< Visiting Incarnate Word scored twice in a span of 32 seconds early in the second half and held off a UMBC rally to defeat the Retrievers, 2-1, in the opening game for both teams Friday night.
<< Navy opened its season with a 3-1 victory over UNC Asheville on Friday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. The Midshipmen had six different players collect a point as they had three different goal scorers in the win over the Bulldogs. Ethan Singer and Matt Nocita each scored their first career goals, while Navy’s leading scorer from a year ago, Jacob Williams (Old Mill), started the scoring in the match.