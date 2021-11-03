Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, a Calvert Hall graduate, emerging as Heisman Trophy candidate: ‘I hold myself to high standards’

“In the RPO schemes, you might get the ball and you might not,” Davis said. “But understanding the quarterback and when he’s going to give it to you and when he’s going to pull it out, it’s all of those things. We weren’t doing, ‘Hey, we’re going to turn around and run [isolation],’ or ‘Hey, we’re going to turn around and pitch the ball.’ For a running back to gauge the rhythm of those exchanges and then stick his foot in the ground and get what you can go get, it takes a little time, and he did a really nice job.”