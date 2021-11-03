Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, a Calvert Hall graduate, emerging as Heisman Trophy candidate: ‘I hold myself to high standards’

There are so many highlights Sean Tucker can choose from in his fledgling career as a running back for the Syracuse football program.
The one performance that resonates with the Owings Mills resident and Calvert Hall graduate? A 16-carry, 18-yard showing in a 36-29 loss at then-No. 24 North Carolina State on Nov. 28, 2020. But why that outing over the others?
“I hold myself to high standards,” Tucker said recently. “Me and my dad would talk and stuff after games, and that was definitely one of the worst games I ever had. That’s definitely something I look forward to turning around coming up.”
That attitude has endeared Tucker to former and current teammates and coaches, and one could argue that it has contributed to his success this fall. He leads all NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing (1,267) and all-purpose yards (1,505), is tied for 11th in rushing touchdowns (11) and has rushed for 100 yards in a single season-record eight games, including a school-record seven straight.
ESPN college football analyst Trevor Matich recently named Tucker one of four candidates for the Heisman Trophy, and Syracuse fans have lobbied for him to wear the legendary No. 44 jersey worn by Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little. Tucker took the accolades and accompanying scrutiny in stride.
“Pressure to me is nothing new,” he said. “It’s just another accomplishment. So I don’t let it get to me or think too much of it. Just try to keep doing better.”
That sentiment is consistent throughout Tucker’s social media game on Twitter, where he posts the team’s scores and his personal stats. He also writes “I’m just getting started” after wins or “I wish I could have done more” after losses.
As the Orange enjoy a bye this weekend, coach Dino Babers said he has been “pleasantly surprised” by Tucker’s emergence as the starting running back.
“He’s one of those guys where there’s no doubt that he’s got some God-given ability, but his work ethic and his want-to really put him apart from some of the other guys,” Babers said. “When you’re talented and you’ve gifted, but you’re also focused and locked in on a goal the old-fashioned way, I think him having a little old-school to him as far as how he goes about his business really helps him.”
Tucker’s work ethic and focus began even before he showed up at Calvert Hall as a freshman in 2016. He dazzled in a strength test for all first-year students by bench-pressing 115 pounds 25 times and set the bar in practices, according to former coach Donald Davis.
“If you want to ask a guy to lead by example, he’s that guy,” Davis said. “He finished first in every sprint in practice, and he’s going to do all of the necessary things. His body is always right, and he takes care of himself. He does all the things you want him to do. Maybe he’s not going to be the rah-rah, Ray Lewis-type guy. But as he grew more comfortable in his skin, there was a leadership role where more guys looked up to him.”
Three games into his sophomore year, Tucker replaced the starter who went down with a high ankle sprain at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. Tucker ripped off an 89-yard run and finished with 147 yards in the win.
Davis, who now coaches at Sidwell Friends School in Montgomery County, said it did not take Tucker long to grasp zone- and gap-blocking schemes and run-pass-option calls.
“In the RPO schemes, you might get the ball and you might not,” Davis said. “But understanding the quarterback and when he’s going to give it to you and when he’s going to pull it out, it’s all of those things. We weren’t doing, ‘Hey, we’re going to turn around and run [isolation],’ or ‘Hey, we’re going to turn around and pitch the ball.’ For a running back to gauge the rhythm of those exchanges and then stick his foot in the ground and get what you can go get, it takes a little time, and he did a really nice job.”
Tucker, who turned 20 on Oct. 25, continued his success at Syracuse. In nine games, including seven starts, he ran for 626 yards — the third-most by a Syracuse freshman behind Joe Morris’ 1,001 yards and Delone Carter’s 713 yards.
But Tucker downplayed his accomplishments, calling 2020 “an OK freshman year.”
“Even though I was a freshman, I didn’t really take that into account,” he said. “I knew what I could do. So definitely improving on that from last year to this year is what I wanted to do.”
This season, Tucker has been electric. He joined Morris as the only players in Orange history to gain 1,000 yards on the ground in their first eight games and is on pace to pass Morris’ single-season rushing record of 1,372 yards.
Tucker earned a spot on the Associated Press midseason All-America first team and has been cited as the ACC’s Running Back of the Week twice. Babers said his favorite highlight occurred when Tucker caught a pass over the middle and bowled over a Wake Forest safety at the 5-yard line to complete a 28-yard touchdown play with 21 seconds left in regulation. The Orange would fall in overtime, 40-37, but the play caught Babers’ attention.
“He just ran through him the way an 18-wheeler goes through a Ford Pinto,” the coach said. “I would have to say that for the first time in a long time, that got me geeked. I was geeked up. That was a sight to see.”
The flood of success might influence a player to begin thinking about the NFL. But Tucker said his objective is doing what he can to get the Orange to be bowl eligible this fall. At 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Syracuse is one win away.
“As a running back, I’ve been trying to improve in all aspects and trying to work on my game to become better,” he said. “I definitely want to help my team. And with how this season is going, I definitely plan to come back better than ever next season.”
SYRACUSE@LOUISVILLE
Nov. 13, noon
Latest College Football
TV: ACC Network