Quarterback switch a catalyst for Morgan State football in 24-9 win over Sacred Heart

Morgan State quarterback Duce Taylor didn’t get the start, but he played a significant role in the finish.

Taylor, a sophomore, came off the bench to propel the Bears to a 24-9 victory over visiting Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore.

The win was Morgan State’s first of the season in three games and first in a home opener since Oct. 10, 2015, when that squad cruised, 42-3, over Savannah State. It was also coach Damon Wilson’s first win since being hired in May to take over the program from Tyrone Wheatley, who left in February to become the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos.

Graduate student Carson Baker made his third consecutive start at quarterback, but rotated in with Taylor at times during the first half. It was Taylor who threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to graduate student wide receiver Avery Jones to give the Bears a 10-0 lead with 14:14 left in the second quarter.

Baker started again after halftime, but Taylor directed two scoring drives capped by rushing touchdowns by senior Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) and junior Jabriel Johnson (McDonogh) in the third quarter to help Morgan State pull away.

Taylor said it had been a long time since he came off the bench to lead his team to victory.

“My motto is, stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready,” he said. “So for me, it wasn’t anything new. Just be ready at all times and do what I do best, and that’s playing ball.”

Wilson said the coaches are confident in both Baker, a San Diego State transfer, and Taylor, but wanted to insert Taylor into the game early, especially after Baker absorbed a huge hit on the offense’s opening series of the first quarter. Wilson said he could tell that Taylor was finding his comfort zone after several reps.

“He got comfortable,” Wilson said. “The game slowed down for him a little bit. He hasn’t had a whole lot of playing time, but he had an opportunity today to get some snaps under his belt, and the game slowed down for him, and he executed at the end when he needed to.”

Morgan State coach Damon Wilson, pictured during a game Sept. 10 against Towson, earned his first win Saturday since being hired in May to take over the program from Tyrone Wheatley. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Taylor said the offense found its rhythm in the third quarter.

“I don’t think anything changed for us,” he said. “We just stuck to our assignments and made them adjust to us.”

The Bears will have a bye week before a home game against Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 1. Wilson declined to reveal which quarterback will start in that game.

“We’ll deal with that,” he said. “We’ll watch the film. We have a bye week. So it’s time for guys to get healthy. Carson took a hit early in the first quarter. So we have time to get healthy, and we’ll make that decision before the next game.”

The defense enjoyed its best showing of the season. After surrendering a combined 88 points in setbacks to Georgia Southern and Towson, the unit limited Sacred Heart to just two points through the first three quarters and stopped the offense on fourth down four times.

The cornerback duo of senior Jae’Veyon Morton and Carlvainsky Decius each intercepted Pioneers senior quarterback Marquez McCray once. Decius was a last-minute start over sophomore Bryan Stukes, who got one sack off the bench.

“We played four quarters,” junior outside linebacker Lawrence Richardson said. “We stuck to our keys and did what we were supposed to do.”

Wilson enjoyed what he saw on that side of the football.

“I think we played almost a complete game,” he said. “We still got some penalties defensively that we want to eliminate to get teams off the field on third down. But all in all, I thought it was a great defensive effort throughout the four quarters.”

Armed with a 10-2 lead at halftime, Morgan State inflated its advantage to 17-2 on an 87-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Johnson with 8:46 left. The possession was aided by four Pioneers penalties totaling 42 yards, including three pass interference calls.

The Bears defense then stopped Sacred Heart on fourth-and-1 at Morgan State’s 46-yard line. The offense pounced on that opportunity, chewing up 54 yards in 7 plays with Graham running 12 yards into the end zone with 4:40 remaining.

The game began encouragingly when Decius intercepted a pass by intended for junior wide receiver LJ Haskett and was tackled at the Sacred Heart 36.

On the ensuing play, Baker hit sophomore wide receiver Daymond Hamler on a seam route to the Pioneers’ 7. But the drive stalled at the 4, and Morgan State settled for a 20-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Beckett Leary and a 3-0 lead with 12:26 left in the first quarter.

The Bears struck again in the opening minute of the second quarter. Taylor replaced Baker at quarterback and converted third-and-1 at Sacred Heart’s 15 with a 3-yard keeper up the middle.

On the next play, Taylor connected with Jones on an out to the left, and Jones scooted into the end zone to complete the 12-yard touchdown play. After a Leary extra point, Morgan State led 10-0 with 14:14 remaining.

The Pioneers got into the scoreboard via special teams. On fourth-and-12 at the Bears’ 24, senior Tyreke Brown raced through Morgan State’s punt team and blocked freshman Jordan Amadi’s punt. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety that cut the Bears’ advantage to 10-2 with 10:42 left.

Later in the quarter, another Amadi punt was partially blocked — this time by junior Payton Rhoades — and Sacred Heart began possession at Morgan State’s 22 with 2:32 remaining. But the Bears defense forced the Pioneers into a three-and-out, and the offense ran out the clock to enter halftime with the 10-2 lead.

Editor’s note: Final stats were not immediately available.

VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG@MORGAN STATE

Oct. 1, noon

Radio: 88.9 FM