“I think the great pass rushers all have a contingency plan if their first move gets shut down,” said Mason, who played at Georgia and had a brief stint with the Washington Redskins. “There’s a countermove in their back pockets that they can go to if the first plan of attack doesn’t work out, and that’s what I saw from him. I just think that he has multiple plans of attack within a single pass rush and that forces an offensive lineman into a situation where he can’t be right.”