Towson football relieves Rob Ambrose of coaching duties

For the first time in 26 years, Rob Ambrose will not be associated with the Towson football program.

The Tigers announced Monday morning that it would not bring back Ambrose after 14 years as head coach, nine as assistant coach and three years as quarterback. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as the interim coach, and a national search for the program’s fifth coach begins immediately.

Reached via text, Ambrose declined to comment.

The announcement was made two days after the team ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak to improve to 6-5. It marked the program’s first four-game streak since 2018 and first above-.500 campaign since 2019.

“After completely assessing our program, the decision has been made to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team,” athletic director Steve Eigenbrot said in a statement distributed by the school. “I am grateful for Coach Ambrose’s hard work and dedication to his alma mater. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. Our program will be in good hands with Lyndon Johnson as the interim head coach as we embark to find the next leader of Towson Tiger Football.”

In 13 seasons (The team did not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.), Ambrose compiled a 76-76 record that included Colonial Athletic Association championships in 2011 and 2012, three NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths (2011, 2013 and 2018) and an appearance in the FCS title game in 2013. That Tigers squad lost, 35-7, to perennial FCS juggernaut North Dakota State.

Ambrose ranks third in coaching wins behind Phil Albert (117-91-3 from 1972-91) and Gordy Combs (92-90 from 1992-2008). During Ambrose’s tenure, a number of players made their way to the NFL, including running back Terrance West (Cleveland Browns’ third-round pick in 2013) and cornerback Tye Smith (Seattle Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2015).

“The search starts today for us to find a new head coach for our football program,” Eigenbrot said in the same statement. “Towson University is committed to providing an excellent experience for our student-athletes and the football program is no exception. We have high quality facilities, a strong support infrastructure and a track record of success. Our next leader will bring new energy and excitement to this fanbase, and we look forward to them leading us back to the postseason.”