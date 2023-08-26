Former Towson football coach Rob Ambrose enjoying first non-coaching season since 1991: ‘It’s refreshing’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rob Ambrose, pictured as Towson football coach in a game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Oct. 26, 2019, was let go by the university after a 76-76 overall record in 13 seasons. (Daniel Lin / AP)

This month marks the first August since he was 5 or 6 years old that Rob Ambrose hasn’t been actively involved in football either as a player or coach. The former Towson coach, who was relieved by the university in November, would usually be in the thick of training camp at this time.

“Am I going to miss it? Yeah, I don’t think it’s possible for me not to,” he said. “Am I going to be OK not doing it? Yeah, but that’s this fall. I’m telling you this now in August, and I’m just getting over the fact that I’m not in camp. If you ask me this question again in October, I might be jumping off the walls.”

The past nine months have been strange for the 53-year-old Ambrose, whose contract with the Tigers expired Jan. 9. Out of coaching for the first time since 1991 when he was a senior wide receiver under Gordy Combs, he has been traveling the country with his wife, Melissa, spending time with his daughter, Grace, and his son, Riley, and visiting friends, former players and former coaches.

“Having a minute to sit back and reflect on what’s been done and take a breath and act like a normal human being and spend time with friends for more than a day without having to be somewhere and not being on call 24 hours a day for 100-plus young men and 25 to 40 support staff, it’s an enjoyable respite,” he said. “Not one I plan on getting used to, but it’s refreshing.”

Those who know Ambrose insist he won’t stay away from football for long.

“I’m sure next fall — and hopefully next spring — he’ll be back in it somewhere doing what he loves,” said brother Jared Ambrose, the offensive coordinator at Albany.

Said former teammate and Bagel Works Hunt Valley owner Tim Giancola: “Rob will bounce back.”

Despite graduating from Towson in 1993 with a bachelor’s in English, being recognized as the 2011 FCS Coach of the Year, and guiding the program to the 2013 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title game, Ambrose was let go with a 76-76 overall record in 13 seasons. He said he bears no ill will toward athletic director Steven Eigenbrot, emphasizing that the latter had every right to bring in his own coach and replace the former.

Asked to describe his feelings after the breakup became public Nov. 21, Ambrose replied: “My first was disappointment. Then my second was relief because it was time. It was time for me, too.”

Towson football coach Rob Ambrose talks with former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome during practice at Johnny Unitas Stadium last year. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ambrose said he was prepared to offer some ideas for change — including returning $100,000 from his contract to reinvest in the program — after the team missed the FCS playoffs for the third consecutive season, but said the meeting with Eigenbrot was brief and to the point. Eigenbrot confirmed that conversation did not take place, saying, “He had a clause in his contract that gave him an extra year if we made the playoffs, and everyone at Towson was pulling for that to happen. Rob never brought up his contract with our administration, and we also didn’t hear from his representation about a new deal at any point during 2022.”

Eigenbrot praised Ambrose for making the transition as smooth as possible, recalling a telling moment on the day the two sides parted.

“There was a period probably over a couple hours from telling the student-athletes and telling the assistant coaches, and we were in the room together, and he turned to me and said, ‘Hey, man, are you all right?’” Eigenbrot said. “I said, ‘Well, it’s not one of my favorite days since I’ve been athletic director at Towson,’ and he gave me some really kind words in that moment, which I thought were the epitome of grace.”

Jared Ambrose, who was fired from Delaware shortly after the 2021 season, said he tried to walk his older brother through the aftermath.

“I kind of told him where your mind goes through this thing,” Jared said. “So at first, it was, ‘Hey, I’m going to be good, I’m going to be fine, I’ll be OK.’ Then as it kind of started coming about that he might be out for a cycle, there was a little bit of worried concern. But then as he kind of realized how much stress was off his shoulders, there was the feeling of freedom that he could sit back and reflect on his time and think about any regrets from what he didn’t do and just have the belief in what he did do.”

Jared, left, and Rob Ambrose pose after Towson won what was then called the Colonial Athletic Association in 2011.

The hiatus has been timely for Ambrose, who has been helping to take care of his father, Tim, who is in declining health. He plans to attend some Shepherd football home games where Riley is a sophomore wide receiver.

Jared Ambrose said he has noticed a difference in his older brother, who visited Albany last week.

“The fact that he gets to go back to being a husband and a father and a son, it seems like he’s a lot more relaxed right now,” he said. “You could definitely tell when he was up here with me that he didn’t want this to be the new normal, but he likes the fact he gets time to breathe and reflect and grow.”

Ambrose said his brother invited him to Albany’s game at Towson on Oct. 7. But his wife questioned where he would sit in the stands at Johnny Unitas Stadium, and Ambrose said he wants to be supportive of his successor, Pete Shinnick.

“I don’t want to cause any drama,” said Ambrose, who said he texted Shinnick his congratulations and an offer to help. “I miss the kids, but I also know there needs to be an appropriate time away where I’m just not around. It’s somebody else’s show now, and they deserve all the support we can give them.”

Ambrose said he is open to returning to coaching a team, coordinating an offense, or tutoring a specific position. He also said he would have no objection to coaching in the NFL, FCS or Football Bowl Subdivision levels, or Division II or III.

“I don’t think I’m done coaching,” he said. “Like Rocky, I can’t sing or dance. So that’s all I can do.”

Season opener

Towson at Maryland

Saturday, Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM