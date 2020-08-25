‘Locked in': Former Poly star wideout Tyrese Chambers takes unique path on football journey

“I always dreamed of being an FBS wide receiver and producing on that level in front of scouts,” Chambers said. “My ultimate goal is to get to the NFL and of course there is a better opportunity for me to be seen in front of them [at the FBS level]. The crazy thing is that I have three years of eligibility as an All-American, but some schools still slept. I didn’t get an offer until last month [July] and I’ve been open for recruitment for five months now and I only had that one offer from UTSA.”