Pete Shinnick adding personal touch to reinvigorating Towson football

Tom Beyard donated to the Towson University athletic department for about 10 years, but never designated any money to the football program. That changed after a phone call from newly-hired football coach Pete Shinnick, shortly after his introductory conference Dec. 14.

“I get this call, and he’s talking football and talking about his philosophy and how he sees the game, and it was really interesting,” Beyard said. “It was just a short call. It wasn’t lengthy, but it was in-depth, and I really appreciated that.”

During the university’s annual fundraiser in April, Beyard — a 1977 graduate who said he usually supports men’s and women’s basketball — earmarked a portion of his contribution to the football team.

“There’s no question,” Beyard said when asked if Shinnick’s phone call convinced him to give to football. “I like coaches that think about winning, think about a championship culture, and think about getting to the playoffs and going further. That’s the way you have to be to succeed, and that really struck me while talking to him.”

Even before his debut Sept. 2 when Towson visits Maryland at Maryland Stadium in College Park in both teams’ season opener, Shinnick is winning over boosters, alumni and players as he succeeds Rob Ambrose, whose contract was not extended after last season.

Beyard said Shinnick has also impressed a few of his friends who are also contributors after talking to him. A series of meetings between Shinnick and former players have been well attended. And players have embraced some of their coach’s strategies.

Pete Shinnick arrives for his introductory press conference after being named Towson University's new football coach Dec. 14. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

While quipping that he doesn’t want to paint too rosy a picture, Shinnick, who led West Florida to the 2019 NCAA Division II championship and went 159-67 in 20 years with other stops at UNC Pembroke and Azusa Pacific, has been pleased by the welcome.

“Everything we do has a purpose and everything we do has a reason behind it,” he said. “So any type of resistance that we get, we’re like, ‘Hey, come in here, have a seat, and let’s make sure we understand what it is.’ That has always helped the process. It isn’t like it’s been this perfect euphoric experience, but I think with all of the factors working together, it has made it really smooth.”

Shinnick has made life equally simple for Meredith Crawford, the school’s senior associate athletic director in charge of athletics development. She said when Shinnick was asked to contact season ticket holders and boosters in June, he did so without objection.

“Coach Shinnick is eager and wants to engage with as many people as he can,” she said. “He is very willing to do the grunt work, which is very unusual.”

Shinnick said he understands that he might not be able to convince everyone – especially those loyal to Ambrose, who gave 14 years to the Tigers as head coach, nine as assistant coach and three as a player, and led the university to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title game in 2013.

“I wanted them to know this is who I am, this is what I see as the future of the program, and I wanted them to ask questions about how we would do things and what it would be like,” Shinnick said. “For them to know that we are committed to them as well as the future of the program, that gave me an opportunity to tell my story a little bit individually and give them an opportunity to ask some questions.”

Since mid-July, Shinnick has been meeting former players over breakfast. Hosted by Bagel Works Hunt Valley, which is owned by former Towson linebacker Tim Giancola, “Coffee with Coach Shinnick” has already convened three times with two more meetings scheduled for Aug. 8 and 16 on campus.

New Towson football coach Pete Shinnick has been meeting with former players and athletic department donors to build interest in the program. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

On July 25, Shinnick met with former left guard Eric Peterson (1991-94) and former left tackle Karl Nieberlein (1990-93) to discuss his philosophy for recruiting via the transfer portal, reminisce about the time he proposed to his wife Tracy shortly after Clemson narrowly defeated Maryland in the 1990 season opener because he — as a Tigers assistant — was worried about his job security, and invite them and other alumni to visit practices, which are open.

Both Peterson and Nieberlein came away impressed from their conversation with Shinnick.

“I don’t think all coaches do that, but I think it’s something they should do, to build that connection with history so that you can go into the locker room and say, ‘Hey, I met some of these guys, and I learned more about the history,’” Nieberlein said. “If these kids see that there is a history, maybe that’s something they can take out on the field with them. It’s a strong message.”

Giancola (1991-93) said he initially heard from alumni who had questions about Shinnick.

“Then the next time, I’ll hear, ‘Hey, I talked to him in your store, and I actually think I like him,’” he said. “He’s starting to win everybody over one person at a time.”

Shinnick noted that the program’s history is defined by coaches Phil Albert (1972-91), Gordy Combs (1992-2008) and Ambrose.

“It’s been a blast just listening to everyone’s stories and experiences and love for Towson — no matter who the head coach was or what time they were here,” he said. “Just looking for a way to embrace all three of those eras and also let them know that this is their program, and we want them to be proud of it, and we want them to know the new generation as well.”

In today’s atmosphere of high expectations, Shinnick understands his outreach might go unappreciated if the program can’t produce results. Giancola said alumni, donors and fans have to give Shinnick time and room to plant the seeds.

“I’m not expecting anything crazy,” he said. “Would I take it? Absolutely. But I’m realistic. I realize that he’s implementing a totally new offense and a totally new defense. So it’s going to take some time. … I think everybody has to have a little bit of patience, but make no mistake about it, we’re going to be anxious in the next two or three years to be a threat in the conference.”