In new coach Pete Shinnick, Towson football is getting ‘someone that’s got a lot of winner in him’

The gravitational pull of Baltimore was strong enough to convince Pete Shinnick to agree to leave the football empire he had built at NCAA Division II West Florida to fill the head coaching vacancy at Towson, where he was introduced Wednesday morning as the school’s fifth coach. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Having been born in Baltimore and growing up there until the age of 5, Pete Shinnick doesn’t remember all that much except that he; father Don, a linebacker for the Colts from 1957 to 1969; mother Marsha; and four brothers lived on Pleasant Plains Road about three miles east of Towson University.

“I lived in rowhouses right down from campus there until we moved out,” he said. “Just the fond memories that my mom and dad had of the area in their 13 years there.”

Yet the gravitational pull of Baltimore was strong — strong enough to convince Shinnick to agree to leave the football empire he had built at NCAA Division II West Florida to fill the head coaching vacancy at Towson, where he was introduced Wednesday morning as the school’s fifth coach.

“My parents, they were there during a fantastic era of the Baltimore Colts, and they loved their time there,” said Shinnick, 57. “So that made it [feel like], ‘OK, there’s a little special connection here.’ … Obviously, a lot has changed, but that did influence my decision.”

University officials are banking on Shinnick imparting some of his own influence. Shinnick, who agreed to a five-year contract to succeed Rob Ambrose, whose contract was not extended after the 2022 season ended last month, boasts an all-time record of 159-67 (.704 winning percentage) in 20 years as a head coach at West Florida, UNC Pembroke and Azusa Pacific.

Towson athletic director Steven Eigenbrot, left, shakes hands with Pete Shinnick after introducing him as the next Towson University football coach on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

At Azusa Pacific from 1999 to 2005, Shinnick guided the Cougars to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs in his first two years and three more times in the next five seasons. At UNC Pembroke from 2007 to 2013, he led the Braves to a 9-1 record in just their second year of competition and the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2009 and 2013. And at West Florida, he ushered the Argonauts to an 11-4 mark and the Division II title game in their second season in 2017, the national championship in 2019 and two more playoff berths in 2021 and 2022.

Athletic director Steven Eigenbrot is trusting Shinnick to guide the Tigers to similar levels of success.

“He’s a person that knows how to run a program,” Eigenbrot said. “As a first-time athletic director, bringing in a football coach who hadn’t been a football coach before, we didn’t rule out a guy who hadn’t been a head coach before, but when you look at how much experience he had at different levels and found a way to be successful, that’s what mattered to me.”

Shinnick is the fourth of five head coaches hired since Eigenbrot replaced Tim Leonard in February. That list includes Tony Bruno (swimming and diving), Laura Harper (women’s basketball), Katie Gerzabek Salem (field hockey) and Consandria Walker-Hall (track and field).

Shinnick said he has been following Towson since the school’s run to the 2013 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title game where that squad lost, 35-7, to nine-time national champion North Dakota State.

“So I’ve kind of had it as a program that, ‘OK, man, looks like they’ve got a lot of good things going on,’ and this is a great opportunity,” he said. “I think there’s a great opportunity to really build something special with Towson football, and I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

Those who know Pete Shinnick well said he will reenergize the Towson football program. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Despite the Tigers finishing 6-5 overall the most recent season with a four-game winning streak, Eigenbrot had said one of the reasons why Ambrose wasn’t retained was the program’s string of postseason absences dating back to 2019. Shinnick said accepting the task of ending that streak is not intimidating.

“I feel like that’s kind of the standard that we created here at the University of West Florida,” he said. “I think our success has been a great accomplishment because we set the bar high and we want to set the bar high at Towson as well. We want to say, ‘Hey, we feel like year in and year out, we have a team that can compete in the conference and on the national scene.’”

Those who know Shinnick well said he will reenergize the Tigers.

“At the end of the day, I think he will bring a sense of unity and team to that program,” said UNLV co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach TJ Woods, who played for Shinnick at Azusa Pacific in 2001 and 2002 and then was a graduate assistant under him for three years. “If you look at his track record, he has done a tremendous job of building programs, not just building teams.”

Air Force special teams coordinator and running backs coach Tim Horton, who was a wide receiver and punt returner as a senior at Arkansas in 1989 when Shinnick was a graduate assistant involved with the offensive line and scout team, said Towson is getting someone that is “highly organized” and “someone that’s got a plan. And they’re going to get someone that’s got a lot of winner in him.”

New Towson football coach Pete Shinnick, right, arrives for his introductory news conference with his wife, Traci. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Shinnick declined to provide a timeline for how quickly he could return Towson to the FCS playoffs. He also said he had not yet made a decision on the makeup of his coaching staff.

Eigenbrot said Shinnick was one of 12 candidates and one of two finalists for the position. He said throughout the interview process, Shinnick’s name remained at the top of the list.

“Sometimes coaches have a schtick and you’re not sure who they are and what they say when they put on their head coach personality,” Eigenbrot said. “I think with Pete, you just got a sense that there is a thoroughness of character, that everything about him exudes what he says as a coach. He’s the same person as a father and the same person in his living room. That was very impressive.”

Shinnick said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, a 1992 Towson graduate and former defensive back, called him after Sunday’s announcement to congratulate him and invite him to practice as the Terps prepare for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30. When Shinnick reminded Locksley that Towson and Maryland will meet in next year’s season opener on Sept. 2, Locksley’s invitation remained.

“I think that just speaks volumes of the type of person he is and the pride that he has in this university and where he wants it to go,” Shinnick said. “But yeah, we’ll be scouting that game.”