“Last year, I was blessed and fortunate to play as a true freshman, but my brother really had to grind for what he got at Notre Dame,” he said. “Nothing was handed to him. He really had to put his head down and grind. But he was able to start for three years and be an All American and be a captain, and his name is inside the stadium at Notre Dame, and it will be there forever for his children to see and his grandkids to see. That’s something I want for myself, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how hard he worked, and I admire that a lot.”