‘He’s representing Baltimore well’: Notre Dame’s Cam Hart returns to hometown in win over Navy at M&T Bank Stadium

Zachery Dingle sat just a few rows from the field during Saturday’s Navy vs. Notre Dame football game at M&T Bank Stadium, but still he sported binoculars — like he wanted to get as close as possible to the pinch-me, once-in-a-lifetime moment in front of him.

Dingle is technically the second cousin of Fighting Irish cornerback Cam Hart, a Baltimore native, but Hart calls him his uncle. Really, though, he’s been like a father to Hart, who grew up in impoverished neighborhoods in Baltimore and has blossomed into a standout for one of the most prestigious football programs in the country.

“It’s unreal to see it come full circle,” Dingle said as Notre Dame took the field ahead of their 35-32 win.

Hart was raised by a single mother in the Whitelock area and then Greenmount East in Baltimore, and he was often surrounded by violent crime, police presence and dangerous situations. He speaks of his upbringing candidly. Many of his childhood friends are now “trying to build their way out of poverty, dead or in jail [or] intertwined with gangs or drugs,” he said.

And as if that wasn’t enough hardship for an individual to grow up with, Hart’s mother was diagnosed with multiple brain aneurysms when he was a kid and later developed a neck tumor the size of a tennis ball, he recalled.

“For me to be eight years old in 2009, trying to comprehend that, I really couldn’t,” he told The Baltimore Sun. “But I understand that there could be a day when my mom couldn’t be here anymore.”

However, January Pridget, his mother, weathered those health challenges, and she, too, was at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, beaming with pride as her son, No. 5, donned the gold helmet for Notre Dame as a second-year starter at cornerback.

Earlier this week, Hart called it a “coming home party.” In the moments before kickoff Saturday, Dingle called it “special.”

“To see him run on that field, ‘Here come the Irish, No. 5,’ it brings goosebumps on the back of my neck,” Dingle said. “It’s not necessarily because of the football, but because he made it. He made it on this stage, and he is out there living the dream.”

No. 20 Notre Dame football holds off Navy’s late comeback bid in 35-32 victory at M&T Bank Stadium https://t.co/4Ow9e7I3AJ — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) November 12, 2022

Hart grew up attending elementary and middle school at Mount Royal and Barclay and began playing youth football, joining a team coached by Dingle. Although he’s a 6-foot-2 senior in college now, Hart was undersized then.

“I thought basketball was probably more in his future than football. But he was persistent,” Dingle said.

By fifth grade, Hart began drawing the attention of private high schools as both a football and lacrosse player, and he was recruited by Gilman, Calvert Hall, Mount Saint Joseph, Boys’ Latin and Loyola Blakefield before choosing to attend and play football at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney. He caught a bus each day at Security Square Mall to make the trip, and his mother, who worked multiple jobs, and other family members scrounged up the thousands of dollars needed for tuition.

“The objective was for him not to be distracted,” Dingle said of Hart attending Good Counsel, rather than a school in Baltimore.

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) celebrates after a defensive stop during a game against BYU on Oct. 8 in Las Vegas. (Tyler Tate/AP)

The first couple of years were rough, Hart remembered. Good Counsel was different from what he was accustomed to, and he didn’t fit in immediately. But he excelled in football and grew to value his experience at Good Counsel. He now calls attending the school the second-best decision he’s made, after picking Notre Dame.

To lessen financial constraints on his family, Hart made it a priority to get a college scholarship and he did just that, pulling in several offers from Power Five schools as a three-star wide receiver. He and his family made an agreement that he would attend college within a four-hour drive of Baltimore — unless Notre Dame or Stanford, both with high academic and football prestige, came calling.

Notre Dame called, and Hart picked the Fighting Irish.

Upon arrival in South Bend, Indiana, Hart quickly switched to the defensive side of the ball and was in the same freshman class of defensive backs as Kyle Hamilton, the current Ravens rookie and first-round NFL draft pick. The two became best friends, even starting a podcast together, and they still talk every day.

This year, Hart leads the Fighting Irish, who are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff poll, in pass breakups and he’s an integral part of their defense. Longtime sportswriter Bruce Feldman named Hart to his annual list of “Freaks” — uber athletic players — ranking him at No. 38 in the country.

He now aspires to play in the NFL, but he nearly quit playing football once his mother received her medical diagnosis years ago. Instead, he continued on what’s been a challenging, yet rewarding, journey.

“I’m proud, but there is a flip side to me, too. I haven’t accomplished, really, what I want to accomplish yet, so there’s still this gritty side to it,” Hart said. “But I cannot be more thankful and grateful and blessed to be in this situation. Because, again, everyone that I grew up with didn’t have this opportunity or didn’t make it to this point in life.”

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) defends Navy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger (87) during the first half of Saturday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. Hart grew up in challenging circumstances in Baltimore, but he's blossomed into a standout cornerback for the No. 20 Fighting Irish, who beat the Midshipmen, 35-32. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Hart loves Baltimore, but he doesn’t return much — once a year, maybe — in an effort to stay focused on football, he said. But Saturday, Hart was back in his hometown, just 10 minutes from where he grew up, helping Notre Dame win a game televised nationally on ABC.

A 2022 analysis from a consulting group, Altimore Collins, determined that Notre Dame has the second-largest fan base among college football teams (behind Ohio State). Hart has now been a two-year starter for that program, among the most storied in the nation, and he’s on the radar of some pro teams. But he’s also on pace to graduate in December — a semester early — and, after his playing career is over, plans to attend law school, Dingle said.

“If he goes to the NFL, that’s fine,” Dingle said. “But I want him to be a U.S. Senator or own a football team. It’s bigger than football.”

More than 35 friends and family members of Hart were among the 62,124 in attendance at Saturday’s game, including J.D. Noell, one of his coaches at Good Counsel.

“It’s outstanding,” Noell said of Hart playing back in Baltimore. “He’s a tremendous kid. He’s a better kid than he is an athlete, which is pretty hard to believe.”

Dingle said for “some young man thinking about doing the wrong thing or giving up on himself,” Hart is inspirational. To Dingle, Hart is proof that, “you’re bigger than your circumstances.”

“We hear so many negative things,” Dingle said. “This young man is a positive thing. And he’s representing Baltimore well.”

After Notre Dame held on for a narrow win over Navy, Hart posed for a photo at midfield with Navy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger, another product of Charm City. Then he, like the rest of the Fighting Irish, stood arm-in-arm as they sang the school’s alma mater. As he looked out towards his friends and family, gathered there in Baltimore, Hart smiled.

“[Even] if he wasn’t a starter on Notre Dame,” Dingle said, “I would be proud of him.