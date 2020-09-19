Advertisement Advertisement College Football College Sports Sports Navy vs. Tulane By Gerry Jackson Sep 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM Navy rallied from a 24-point deficit to defeat Tulane, 27-24, on Saturday in New Orleans for its first victory of the season. (Gerry Jackson) Next Gallery PHOTOS Army-Navy football game throughout the years | PHOTOS Advertisement College Football College Football Navy-UConn football Navy at UConn in football at East Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Nov. 1 Nov 1, 2019 Johns Hopkins football begins new season with new coach Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff through the years Towson quarterback Tom Flacco Local college football 2018 Morgan State vs. Towson "Battle for Greater Baltimore" Catching up with ... former City, Morgan State football star John Sykes Baltimore-area players competing in bowl games Advertisement