Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy catches the ball against Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Browse photos of the football game between Navy and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.