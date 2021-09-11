(Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) College Football College Sports Sports Navy vs. Air Force football on September 11 | PHOTOS By Paul W. Gillespie and Karl Merton Ferron Sep 11, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie, Karl Merton Ferron) Navy vs Air Force Football Air Force's Micah Davis is stopped on a run by Navy's Will Harbour for a seven-yard-loss in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy fans in the stands. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy's Diego Fagot sacks Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy kicker Bijan Nichols hits for three on a second quarter field goal. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Air Force Tight End Kyle Patterson has a big catch in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy quarterback Xavier Arline attempts a pass in the second quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Air Force Tight End Kyle Patterson has a big catch in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy's Jacob Busic sacks Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels in the second quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy quarterback Xavier Arline takes off on a huge run in the second quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy's Donald Berniard Jr. sacks Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy quarterback Xavier Arline gains good yards on a keeper in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy's James Harris II tries to grind into the end zone but is brought down short on a run in the second quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy celebrates an Air Force missed field goal in the second quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Air Force and Navy scramble for a second quarter Air Force fumble which they recover. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Navy's Donald Berniard Jr. celebrates a sack of Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels in the first quarter. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Jets flyover the assembled midshipmen. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Midshipmen march on to the field wearing 9/11/01 buttons with BEAT CHAIRFORCE on them. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Governor Larry Hogan poses for a photo with his daughter Jaymi Sterling and grandson Cam Sterling, age 4. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football A moment of silence to remember the events of 9/11 and those lost. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Midshipmen, along with coach Ken Niumatalolo, take the field carrying flags. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Midshipmen take the field carrying flags. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Naval Academy Color Guard marches on to the field. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Midshipmen take the field carrying flags. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Navy Leap Frogs parachute team land in the stadium. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Midshipmen march on to the field wearing 9/11/01 buttons with BEAT CHAIRFORCE on them. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Fans make their way around the stadium pregame. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Anquionett Arnold, Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper's mom and member of the Motherhood of the Brotherhood, makes her way to her seat. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football Fans make their way around the stadium. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football 3D chalk artist Chris Carlson draws an image of the 9/11 Memorial in NYC inside Navy=Marine Corps Memorial Museum. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps performs outside the stadium. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The Naval Academy Spirit Team performs outside the stadium. The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy vs Air Force Football The visiting Air Force Falcons played the Navy Midshipmen in NCAA Football Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Navy host US Air Force gridiron on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 The flyover splits the uprights during the National Anthem at the twentieth anniversary of the9/11/2001 terrorist attacks before the game against Air Force Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Navy host US Air Force gridiron on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 A huge banner is unfurled during halftime of the game between the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen, commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Navy host US Air Force gridiron on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 A huge banner is unfurled during halftime of the game between the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen, commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Navy host US Air Force gridiron on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 TheU.S. flag is at half mast with the flyover passing above during the National Anthem at the twentieth anniversary of the9/11/2001 terrorist attacks before the game against Air Force Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Navy host US Air Force gridiron on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Carrying U.S. banners, Navy Midshipmen storm the field to play against Air Force at the twentieth anniversary of the9/11/2001 terrorist attacks before the game against Air Force Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement