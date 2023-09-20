Never satisfied, Towson QB and Liberty grad Nathan Kent is ‘always looking for ways to get better’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Towson quarterback Nathan Kent (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Morgan State on Saturday. “I’m always looking for ways to get better,” Kent said after Monday afternoon’s practice. (ENP Photography)

On the morning of Towson football’s game at Morgan State on Saturday, Nathan Kent drained a protein shake and took aim at a trash can about 10 feet away inside the team’s locker room. He sank the shot on his first attempt.

The redshirt junior quarterback didn’t think anyone was watching, but he was mistaken. Graduate student wide receiver Da’Kendall James and several teammates were observing and immediately came to a conclusion.

“We were like, ‘He’s locked in,’” James said with a smile. “And when he came out, he was just in a different mode.”

When informed of James’ remark, Kent chuckled. “I think it’s just a funny little thing that we had going on,” he said. “I don’t think it really made a difference, but I guess it showed that I was dialed in.”

James’ intuition proved prescient. The Tigers (1-2) captured their first win of the season — and first under first-year coach Pete Shinnick — by defeating the Bears, 20-10, at Hughes Stadium. And the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Kent played a significant role in the victory.

He completed 18 of 34 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown and rushed seven times for 38 yards and one score. It was the kind of performance Kent knew he was capable of — and is not satisfied with.

“I’m always looking for ways to get better,” he said after Monday afternoon’s practice. “There’s never a perfect gameday. But I think just knowing how good we are as a team was validating.”

Kent is no stranger to success. After transferring from Westminster to Liberty for his final two years of eligibility, the Eldersburg resident was named the Carroll County Times football Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 — the latter of which he threw for 2,330 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 870 yards and nine scores.

Kent joined Towson as a walk-on and spent his first two seasons sitting behind Chris Ferguson in 2021 and Tyrrell Pigrome in 2022. He used the time on the sideline to learn from their experiences.

But after the university declined after last season to renew coach Rob Ambrose’s contract, Kent entered the transfer portal Dec. 6 because of the uncertainty of a new coaching staff and a desire to gauge interest elsewhere. On Dec. 11, the school hired Shinnick, who arranged for a Zoom meeting with the players the next day.

“We tried to sit down with everybody [and ask], ‘Hey, what are you looking for? What are your thoughts? What’s on your mind?’” recalled Shinnick, who credited offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Sheppard with zeroing in on Kent. “I think for all the guys that went in [to the transfer portal], we really just said, ‘Give us an opportunity. Be here in the spring and give us an opportunity.’”

Liberty graduate Nathan Kent, pictured against Maryland on Sept. 9, joined Towson as a walk-on and spent his first two seasons sitting behind Chris Ferguson in 2021 and Tyrrell Pigrome in 2022. He used the time on the sideline to learn from their experiences. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Kent said he left the meeting convinced and encouraged.

“I was super invested in the meeting that we had, and I wanted to be a part of his program,” he said. “So it was a pretty easy decision to stay just because of who he is and everything that he stood for.”

Kent removed himself from the transfer portal Dec. 16 but was given no assurances about playing time. In fact, he might have been behind redshirt sophomore Scott Smith III, a Bel Air resident and St. Paul’s graduate, and redshirt junior Sean Brown, a Liberty University transfer, on the depth chart in the spring.

But Kent had no regrets about returning.

“I would say it was an opportunity,” he said. “I knew that I had to just put in a lot of work, and I had to look at myself in the mirror on how to get better at different parts of my game. I think it kind of excited me.”

Shinnick said Kent and Brown began to distance themselves from the pack in the preseason before Kent cemented the starting job just before the team’s second scrimmage on Aug. 24.

“When we kind of threw the rotation around and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to get the fourth series or you’re going to get the first series,’ whatever we’ve given him, he’s just been steady, and that’s really one of the things that has separated himself from the other guys,” Shinnick said. “He’s been consistent, he’s been the guy that has put us in the right situations, he’s been the guy that has made the right read.”

Nathan Kent was the 2018 Carroll County Times football Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle / )

In the Tigers’ first two games against Maryland and Monmouth — both losses — Kent went 32 of 58 for 328 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Not terrible, but not good enough for Kent.

“Not the standard we want to be at,” he said. “After the first two games, we had to get better starting with me and all the way down.”

James, who leads the offense in receptions (15), receiving yards (181) and touchdown catches (two), said his teammate’s assessment is too harsh.

“He’s getting better game by game,” he said. “He’s just learning each day, learning the coverages, learning the fronts. He’s getting comfortable and making the right decisions for our offense and doing what he can do to help us to win.”

Count Morgan State coach Damon Wilson as an admirer of Kent’s after he avoided getting sacked by a Bears defense that had 11 sacks in its first two games.

“We did a poor job of tackling, but he’s also a little elusive, too,” Wilson said. “He’s not a burner when you’re talking about speed, but he has the ability to make you miss, and he showed that early in the game.”

Like Kent, Shinnick has set a high bar for his quarterback. He described the expectation as, “He’s got to start hot, he’s got to finish hot, and he’s got to be hot in the middle.”

Kent said he accepts the assignment as Towson hosts Norfolk State (1-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

“I think just being in the position where I’m at, you’ve got to embrace it,” he said. “When the team does bad, it’s on the quarterback. When the team does good, the quarterback gets all the praise. So knowing what comes with that, I think it’s fun.”

Norfolk State at Towson

Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: Monumental Sports Network