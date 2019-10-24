“He can be an undrafted guy, but I think as he continues on this trajectory, he can push himself into the conversation of the latter part of the draft,” said Football Gameplan founder and former University of Louisiana-Lafayette running back Emory Hunt Jr., who also writes for The Athletic. “I hate to say that receivers are a dime a dozen. But for Bailey, it’s going to be how he tests and how he continues to close out the year because what got him going on the radar nationally was how he was just tearing up Army and was performing in that game.