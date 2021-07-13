Morgan State, Towson announce resumption of ‘The Battle for Greater Baltimore’ series with 7-year series starting Sept. 4

“We’ve all been taught a lesson in gratitude and the things which we need to be grateful for,” he said. “There are times as a ball player and even as a coach where some of this is obligation. Not anymore. After spending so much time away from these guys and spending so much time away from the game, the people they love, the game that they love, and being able to do it, I’d say that every kid that went on to play the game and put a mouthpiece in, he’s got a great appreciation and a greater degree of gratitude for the opportunity to play the game, and our guys are just grateful for the opportunity. They’re chomping at the bit and salivating, but working hard and enjoying the normalcy of life.”