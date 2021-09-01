Morgan State football counting on freshmen to contribute, help build a foundation: ‘We need them’

Having turned 25 on July 20, graduate student wide receiver Wesley Wolfolk is one of the oldest players on the Morgan State football team. And that has opened the door for much teasing from his teammates.
“They call me old all the time,” he said with a chuckle. “They’ll crack jokes all the time. They kill me with that. But it’s cool because they respect me.”
The age difference between Wolfolk and his teammates is even more pronounced considering that 22 of the 56 players on the Bears roster are true freshmen. Add in three more sophomores whose 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, and almost 45% of the program’s players have yet to play a down at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Inexperience is a common theme throughout the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. North Carolina Central’s roster lists a league-high 34 freshmen with Norfolk State and Delaware State trailing slightly with 32 and 30, respectively. South Carolina State has 21 freshmen, while Howard has only 13.
The high number of first-year players, however, does not bother Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley.
“Let’s be honest about this: you can have a team full of older guys, but if they’re not the right guys, what do you have?” he said in August as the team prepared to open preseason camp. “So it’s not about the mix of age. It’s the mix of the right personalities, the right attributes, and that’s what we’ve got to look at.”
Several freshmen enrolled early last spring or took summer courses on campus and are absorbing the playbook and time management. Those players have already picked up on some of the team’s unwritten rules, such as arriving 15 minutes before the announced start time for workouts and meetings, leaving all valuables at home, placing jerseys and pants in the laundry room and refraining from whining.
“We’re definitely bringing these guys into the culture of how we do things,” said sophomore running back Jabriel Johnson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate. “It’s a lot of stuff that we’re preaching to these young guys, but they’re already getting on each other now. You can see it getting passed down. When they see somebody’s hands on their knees, they’ll step up and say something instead one of the upperclassmen saying something.”
One of the biggest adjustments for the freshmen is the realization that while they were the stars of their high school teams, they might be matched or even exceeded by their new Bears teammates.
“In high school they were ‘that guy.’ Then they come to college, and it’s like there are a bunch of ‘that guy’s,’” senior defensive tackle Shimano Merinio “Mo” Dendoe said. “So I have to tell them, ‘You’ve got to humble yourself, you’ve got to realize that you’re starting from ground zero, and you’ve got to work your way up.’”
Time — and performances in practice — will determine how many first-year players will start this season. But freshmen defensive backs Kaleb Coleman and Carlvainsky Decius, offensive lineman Camauri Barney and defensive lineman Elijah Williams could contribute immediately, and Wheatley said he has no qualms about playing unproven players.
“The only way you get good at football is playing football,” he said. “So now you have young guys that are able to play, and they’re going to play a lot, and they’re going to play often. Then they’re going to mature. The ones who are not ready to play, you have the luxury of redshirting and sitting them down, and now they have a certain view.
“The one thing about players who aren’t playing is, they have a different perspective. They almost become like the coaches. They get a chance to see the things that you see as a coach. So they’re watching and they’re growing. And when I’m yelling and I’m screaming and I’m correcting, they get a chance to see it and understand it.”
Dendoe said he has tried to emphasize with the younger players that no one expects them to play perfectly at this stage in their college careers.
“I told everybody I don’t think anybody has ever played a football game where you haven’t made a mistake,” he said. “So I’m expecting everybody to make a mistake, but it’s how you respond to it. If you make a mistake, are you going to let it go or are you going to come back twice as hard to fix that mistake?”
As much as the freshmen may play this season, Wheatley said there must be a certain degree of patience to allow them to evolve and set a base for the future.
“People say, ‘Yeah, but you need to win,’” he said. “I will win. But at the same time, you have to build this thing the proper way and create sustainability. You have to build a proper foundation. You need a foundation so that when we bring in older guys and transfers, you have a steady and solid foundation to build on.”
Wheatley said he anticipates there might be some growing pains, especially with such a young roster. But he pointed out that expectations are high for players regardless of their year, and Wolfolk said the objective is to contend for a MEAC championship, which would be the program’s first since 2014.
“There’s no rebuilding going on at all,” he said. “We need them. If you want to be the guy you came here to be, you’ve got to work for it. It’s going to be a lot on those younger guys, but if you came here to play Division I football and you’ve got dreams of playing at the next level, this is what you want.”
The influx of fresh faces and the coronavirus pandemic has put some distance between the team and a 2019 campaign in which they went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the MEAC. Few can predict how the first-year players will fare once the games begin, but Johnson said he likes what he has seen from them so far and doesn’t think they will require any coddling.
“I don’t think we need to hold their hands,” he said. “We’re in college now. You’re going to catch up quick, and we’re going to lead by example. We need them.”
Season opener
TOWSON@MORGAN STATE
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Latest College Football
Audio: 88.9 FM, towsontigers.com