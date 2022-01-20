Morgan State’s Tyrone Wheatley to coach in Senior Bowl as part of new minority coaching fellowship program

Morgan State football coach Tyrone Wheatley will coach in the 73rd annual Senior Bowl, which is set to take place Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.
The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game and a crucial part of the NFL draft process. The game will consist of some of the nation’s top seniors, who will be coached by staff members from the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Under the new minority coaching fellowship program, four coaches from Historically Black College and Universities will join the coaching staffs for the game.
Wheatley, Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow, South Carolina State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jonathan Saxon and Jackson State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach T.C. Taylor were selected.
The primary goal of this new initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers to help facilitate future career opportunities while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for information about Senior Bowl participants.
“This is an excellent opportunity for HBCU coaches to come alongside their NFL colleagues to learn, to share and create relationships, both professionally and personally,” Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL Football Operations, said in a statement. “The choice of inclusion is part of the ongoing efforts to promote trust, develop skills and provide a foundation for future mobility.”
The Senior Bowl rosters will include several top draft prospects, including potential first-round quarterbacks such as North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Nevada’s Carson Strong. The game, which will be televised by the NFL Network, features two 55-man rosters that are built by a team of regional scouts under the direction of executive director Jim Nagy.
The NFL will also hold the inaugural HBCU combine Jan. 28-29. The event will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations. It will be held at the University of South Alabama and feature select players from four HBCU conferences — the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — and other HBCU institutions.
Wheatley, a former star running back at Michigan and a 10-year NFL veteran, has coached Morgan State for two seasons after being hired in 2019 as the Bears did not compete during the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan State went 2-9 this past season (1-4 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and concluded the campaign with a 28-21 victory over Georgetown.