Morgan State football falls to South Carolina State, 38-14 | ROUNDUP

Salisbury 24, Rowan 7: Joey Bildstein had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Sea Gulls (4-1, 2-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) beat the Owls (0-5, 0-2). When Rowan cut the lead to 10-7 with 8:14 left in the third quarter, Salisbury responded with two more touchdowns, including Bildstein’s 1-yard run with 30 seconds left in the game. The victory is the third straight for the Sea Gulls.