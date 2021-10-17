Morgan State football falls to South Carolina State, 38-14 | ROUNDUP

Morgan State football rallied to within seven points twice, but host South Carolina State kept the Bears at bay in a 38-14 victory Saturday.
Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had a 40-yard touchdown run up the middle with 14:09 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 14-7. Neil Boudreau completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Devon Mondy with 10:35 left in the third quarter to make it 21-14.
But South Carolina (2-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) reeled off 17 points straight to secure the win. Morgan State (0-6, 0-2) has not won a football game since a 59-26 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg on Nov. 16, 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Division II
Bowie State 51, Virginia State 44: Ja’rome Johnson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) over the Trojans (2-4, 2-2). Johnson completed 14 of 25 passes for 246 yards and had 13 carries for 63 yards. Bowie State opened with a 21-0 lead. The Bulldogs travel to Virginia Union on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Frostburg State 41, Wheeling 17: Graham Walker completed 13 of 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Bobcats (6-1, 5-1 Mountain East Conference) over the Cardinals (3-4, 3-3). After trailing 7-0 early in the game, Frostburg State scored 21 unanswered points. The Bobcats travel to Fairmont State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Division III
Stevenson 37, Misericordia 0: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 23 of 31 passes for 313 yards and four touchdown passes and Brandon Booze made three catches for 29 yards and two touchdown receptions to lift the host Mustangs (1-5, 1-3 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Cougars (2-4, 1-4). Sedgwick completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Booze for a 7-0 lead before connecting again on an 8-yard pass from a 20-0 lead. Stevenson built a 23-0 lead at the half.
Salisbury 24, Rowan 7: Joey Bildstein had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Sea Gulls (4-1, 2-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) beat the Owls (0-5, 0-2). When Rowan cut the lead to 10-7 with 8:14 left in the third quarter, Salisbury responded with two more touchdowns, including Bildstein’s 1-yard run with 30 seconds left in the game. The victory is the third straight for the Sea Gulls.
Ursinus 18, McDaniel 14: The host Green Terror (1-5, 1-4 Centennial Conference) took a 14-6 lead in the first half before falling behind in the second half and losing to the Bears (4-2, 3-2). The loss was the fourth straight. John Allan Furgeson completed 22 of 37 passes for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns for McDaniel.
Muhlenberg 21, Johns Hopkins 6: Michael Hnatkowsky threw two touchdown passes and the host Mules (5-1, 4-1 Centennial) returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win over the Blue Jays (5-1, 4-1) on Friday night. Hopkins’ lone score came on a 12-play, 84-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Danny Wolf with four seconds left in the third quarter. The Blue Jays travel to Gettysburg on Saturday at noon.