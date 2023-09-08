After season-opening upset win, Morgan State football looks to remain ‘humble and hungry’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"We know that it doesn’t make it special unless we do it again," Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter said of his team's season-opening upset of Richmond. (chris thompkins)

Morgan State football’s 17-10 upset at Richmond on Saturday was significant in several ways.

The Bears earned their first win against a ranked opponent (the Spiders were ranked No. 16 in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll) since Sept. 22, 2018, when that squad edged No. 4 North Carolina A&T, 16-13. It was also their first victory in a season opener since Sept. 1, 2012, when that team outlasted Sacred Heart, 30-27, in overtime. Finally, the victory ended Richmond’s 17-game winning streak in home openers.

For all of those reasons, Morgan State’s performance might have been one of the biggest surprises at the FCS level. But not according to the players.

“We don’t pay attention to what people are telling us about being the underdog in a game,” junior linebacker Erick Hunter said. “Every game is a big game because we’re playing in it. So to be honest with you, it feels good, but we did what was expected and what we could do.”

Added redshirt senior RB J.J. Davis: “I think we all knew we had the talent and overall willpower to win that game. But to actually gut out a win like that knowing that it was a close game the whole time and we were able to stick through the rough times as a team, I think it made us all feel better and more confident in our abilities.”

So what will the Bears do for their encore? That remains to be seen when they visit Akron of the Football Bowl Subdivision level on Saturday at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the team was honored as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week during a short pre-practice ceremony. But coach Damon Wilson was already pumping the brakes on getting too carried away by Saturday’s result.

“It’s big, but it’s also September,” he said Monday. “You want those big wins coming in November and December. That’s when you’re really talking about big-time football. But we’re not going to belittle the fact that we beat a nationally ranked opponent. We’re not going to belittle the fact that this was the first season-opening win in the last [11] years at Morgan State. We’re not going to belittle the fact that Richmond was on a 17-year winning streak as far as their home openers. So that’s a major accomplishment. However, we want those wins to come in late November and December because that’s when you’re really talking about championship football.”

Wilson’s caution appeared to be rubbing off on the players, especially veterans who implored their younger teammates to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“We really abided by the 24-hour rule,” Hunter said. “We celebrated on the bus ride home, we had a good morning in the film room, made our corrections, and we’re onto Akron. We know that it doesn’t make it special unless we do it again.”

Hunter was one of several players who starred for Morgan State. He was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week after amassing 11 tackles (four solo), 1 1/2 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble, including a strip-sack with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter that senior running back Jabriel Johnson converted into a 10-yard touchdown run to break a 10-10 tie.

Senior middle linebacker Lawrence Richardson added 12 tackles (five solo), and the defense racked up five sacks, three recovered fumbles, one interception and forced the Spiders to convert only 3 of12 third downs.

“This is something we’re accustomed to,” Hunter said, alluding to defensive efforts in victories of 41-14 against South Carolina State on Oct. 29 and 37-7 at Delaware State on Nov. 12. “It’s something we want to continue to create and make happen in the future and the near future at that. But it’s not the first time we’ve done it, and hopefully, it won’t be the last.”

Offensively, Johnson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate, rushed nine times for 44 yards, and Davis, a Norfolk State transfer, led the ground game with 12 carries for 73 yards. The team committed just four penalties for a loss of 28 yards.

But the quarterback duo of graduate student Carson Baker and sophomore Dominique Anthony combined for only 99 yards on 7 of 13 passing with Baker getting sacked three times and tossing that one interception. Davis said the unit just needs more time and reps.

“We felt like we underperformed from what we know we can do,” he said. “But we put together the drives when we needed to. There’s obviously things we can improve on, but we felt like as it was the first week, there weren’t any major errors. Just little things that we can fix.”

The Bears also have to protect the ball. The offense accounted for three turnovers — two fumbles and one interception — that could have been even worse if Richmond hadn’t recovered two other fumbles.

“We had too many turnovers, and typically when you have those turnovers, you don’t win the ballgame,” Wilson said. “But we created four turnovers, which gave us an opportunity to win. Offensively, we’re going to get better.”

Morgan State will face an Akron team that lost at Temple, 24-21, on Saturday. The Zips took a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter before the Owls scored 17 straight points for the win. Davis said Akron shouldn’t be overlooked.

“It’s kind of hard not to get a big head and come in with too much confidence because that’s still a good football team that we’re playing this week,” he said. “But I feel like as far as confidence, I don’t think anybody’s worried about playing them. We just don’t want to get too high.”

Hunter said Wilson has emphasized making sure that the players don’t suffer from a hangover effect stemming from Saturday’s outcome.

“It doesn’t really matter unless we do it again,” he said. “So it’s just about getting all the guys on board and keeping us humble and hungry.”

Morgan State at Akron

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 88.9 FM