Morgan State football expecting ‘a lot more’ from LSU transfer, former St. Frances standout Jordan Toles

When Jordan Toles took an interception back 50 yards for a touchdown in Morgan State’s 59-7 setback at Georgia Southern last Saturday, it capped a whirlwind 25-day stretch during which the junior safety went from lining up at cornerback at LSU to entering the transfer portal to joining the Bears.

And the least surprised person in Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, was 21-year-old Toles himself.

“That was what I envisioned,” the Baltimore native and St. Frances graduate said. “I’m used to making a difference in the game, but it wouldn’t have happened without my team. My teammates made sure that I was on-point with everything and made sure that I got the calls right. So they set me up so that I could be in a good position to make that play.”

Toles’ performance, which included two tackles, was a bright moment in Morgan State’s season opener. As the Bears (0-1) prepare to visit Towson (1-0) in Saturday’s latest installment of the Battle for Greater Baltimore, coach Damon Wilson is hoping it is merely the beginning.

Morgan State safety Jordan Toles returns an interception 50 yards for a touchdown against Georgia Southern last Saturday. (Courtesy of Morgan State University)

“I expect him to make a lot more,” said Wilson, who was hired in May to succeed Tyrone Wheatley. “That’s the type of player he is. He’s an all-around athlete, but the one thing I don’t think people understand is how smart he is. He has a high football IQ, and it shows because he picked up the system very quickly. He doesn’t know it all right now, but he’s getting better every day, and he has the desire to be good.”

A four-star recruit with the Panthers, Toles drew interest from NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision programs such as Alabama, Florida, Maryland and Michigan. He initially settled on Ohio State, but when Ed Orgeron and LSU made an offer, Toles changed his mind.

After enrolling early in January 2020, Toles appeared in 14 games in two seasons. Shifting from safety to cornerback to fortify a position that lacked depth last fall, he compiled a career-high six tackles in a 38-27 loss at UCLA on Sept. 4 and added three stops in a 42-21 setback at Kentucky on Oct. 9.

After the regular season, LSU fired Orgeron and replaced him with former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Toles thought he had played well enough at cornerback to prove his worth to the new coaching staff. But when he saw the team had added five transfer cornerbacks without moving him back to safety, the writing was on the proverbial wall.

Jordan Toles thought he had played well enough at cornerback for LSU to prove his worth to the new coaching staff. But when he saw the team had added five transfer cornerbacks without moving him back to safety, the writing was on the proverbial wall. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

“Based off how things were going, you could tell that I wasn’t a part of it,” he said. “They were just keeping me around because they knew I could play. They never told me that I couldn’t play or I wasn’t good enough. They were just like, ‘We’ve got a plan for these guys coming in,’ and they didn’t verbalize that either, but you could just see it.”

Toles entered the transfer portal on Aug. 11 and was recruited by, among others, Boston College, Colorado and Penn State. Morgan State made its pitch through Wilson and safeties coach Melvin Coleman, who knew Toles from his time at St. Frances.

“I just let him know that with the things we’re doing here at Morgan State in terms of turning this program around, we need guys like him to be a part of the program,” Wilson said. “He had some other options, but I think when I talked to him and his mom, they were excited about the opportunity, and he saw the big picture. He was not caught up in the glitz and glamor. He saw that he had an opportunity to come and be a part of something special and that we’re building here at Morgan.”

Toles said his top priority was a school that valued him.

“I kind of was going for the team that needed me and not just wanted me,” he said. “I didn’t want to end up in the same situation. I knew what I put myself in at LSU. So the only thing I had to do was step on a field and show what I can do.”

Toles arrived on campus just in time to watch the Bears’ preseason scrimmage on Aug. 27. He spent the week learning the defense and then came off the bench against Georgia Southern.

“I kind of was going for the team that needed me and not just wanted me,” Morgan State defensive back Jordan Toles said. (Courtesy of Morgan State University)

On the interception, Toles picked off sixth-year senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease and raced down the left sideline to tie the score at 7 with 9:42 left in the second quarter. But Toles noted sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Williams pressured Vantrease into overthrowing his target on the play.

“At the end of the day, I just look at it as doing my job,” he said. “I feel like I can make plays and I can make a difference in the game — whether it’s a pick, a fumble recovery or a forced fumble. So to me, it wasn’t that special. It was just another play for me.”

Senior cornerback Jae’Veyon Morton said the secondary didn’t need much time to welcome Toles into the fold.

“There was a connection,” said Morton, an All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason first-team selection. “We were on the same page, and we just clicked right away.”

Toles said learning under three different defensive coordinators at LSU (Bo Pelini in 2020, Daronte Jones in 2021 and Matt House in 2022) has helped him prepare for adapting to Antone’ Sewell’s playbook with the Bears. Toles said he isn’t interested in individual honors or accolades.

“My personal goals align with the team’s success,” he said. “I can set game stats and all of those types of things, but if you’re not winning games or the defense isn’t holding up our end of the bargain, then my personal goals don’t really matter to me.”

Returning to Baltimore gives Toles’ family of both parents, two step-parents, both sets of grandparents and great-grandparents, three sisters and one stepbrother chances to watch him play in person.

“Coming home was a good mental break for me, knowing that I had the right support from my family,” said Morgan State defensive back Jordan Toles, who transferred to the Bears after two seasons at LSU. (Courtesy of Morgan State University)

“Coming home was a good mental break for me, knowing that I had the right support from my family,” said Toles, who said he still keeps in touch with LSU safeties Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. and linebackers Micah Baskerville and Greg Penn III, another Baltimore resident. “I just feel like it will put an extra battery in my back.”

Last season, Morgan State ranked last in the conference in pass defense (261.5 yards per game) and total defense (436.5 yards). Morton predicted Toles’ arrival would help the unit reverse those numbers.

“It strengthens us big-time,” he said. “Last year, we were struggling at the safety group. This year, we have someone that can change it around for us. … We can be the No. 1 defense in the MEAC. That’s what I believe.”

Wilson isn’t quite ready to make a similar declaration. But he said Toles’ decision to join the Bears sends a message to potential recruits about the school’s promise.

“It just shows that we are going in the right direction as a program,” he said. “ ... I talked to Jordan two times during the process, and I gave him my spiel. I didn’t call him every night or that sort of thing. You either want to be a part of what we’re doing or you don’t, and he saw what we are about as a staff and took advantage. So we’re excited.”

MORGAN STATE@TOWSON

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: MPT

Radio: 88.9 FM