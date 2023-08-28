Morgan State football targeting first postseason appearance in almost a decade: ‘We’re hunting’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The last time Morgan State football finished a season with a winning record was 2014, which was also the last time the program captured a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title and earned its first appearance in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

According to several members of the current team, the time to end that drought and cement a berth in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16 is now.

“We’re trying to break a curse right now, and our only mindset is Atlanta and playing in the Celebration Bowl,” said senior running back Jabriel Johnson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate. “Ain’t no target. We’re hunting. We’re ready. That’s where we deserve to be at. There’s no excuse this year. There’s no excuse from the coaches, the players, anybody. We deserve everything coming to us. We put this target on our backs because we know we’re prepared.”

Said junior defensive end Elijah Williams: “That’s something we openly speak about because you want your actions off the field, on the field and in the classroom to match your expectations. So if we’re not matching our expectations off the field, how can we expect to go to the Celebration Bowl?”

The Bears’ self-assessment hasn’t got much support from their MEAC peers. In last month’s preseason voting involving six teams, Morgan State was picked to finish fourth, trailing reigning co-champion and preseason favorite North Carolina Central, co-titlist Howard and South Carolina State.

Coach Damon Wilson did not put too much stock into the voting, which included one first-place vote for the Bears from a panel of 12 coaches and sports information directors.

“We’re not focusing on the preseason rankings because that’s just what they are — preseason rankings,” he said. “I tell these guys that we want to be relevant in November and December because that’s when you’re talking about a championship. If you’re relevant in August, that doesn’t mean anything. But if you’re relevant in November, then you have a chance to win the championship.”

The seeds for optimism are there. Last season’s team, which went 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference, returns eight starters on defense, including three linemen, two linebackers and two cornerbacks.

The unit led the MEAC in fewest points allowed at 20.9 per game and sacks at 29, and Morgan State tied Howard for the most preseason first-team players on defense. Graduate student cornerback Jae’Veyon Morton, who joined Williams and senior middle linebacker Lawrence Richardson on the first team, said the defense is poised to match or improve on those numbers.

“We have multiple weapons on offense and defense now,” he said. “You can see all the talent the coaches are bringing in. … We’ve just got to come out ready every day and play football.”

“If you’re not trying to win the championship, then why are you out here?” Morgan State football coach Damon Wilson, pictured June 10, 2022, said. “That’s something that hasn’t been talked around here consistently, but they understand that’s our goal." (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

There are more question marks on the offensive side of the ball. Graduate student Carson Baker, junior Duce Taylor and sophomore Dominique Anthony, an Old Dominion transfer, are competing for the starting quarterback role.

Johnson is the leading candidate to succeed Alfonzo Graham, who led the MEAC in rushing with 1,150 yards and rushing average at 104.6 yards per game and landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie before a torn labrum in his right shoulder earned him a spot on that team’s injured reserve list. And the unit must find new starters at left tackle and guard after the respective departures of Chase Carter (academic ineligibility) and Chris Anthony (graduation).

“Every position is stacked, and everybody is fighting for a starting spot right now,” Johnson said. “That’s when you know we’re trying to get more competitive as a team. We’re not trying to single anybody out, but we’re trying to go places.”

Perhaps the biggest difference for the Bears is a deeper familiarity between players and coaches. Wilson was hired in May 2022 after his predecessor, Tyrone Wheatley, left the school in February to be the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos. Wheatley is now the head coach at Division II Wayne State University in Detroit.

Admitting that he was still learning players’ names in August, Wilson said he is on firmer ground with his knowledge of the players’ strengths and weaknesses.

“I’ve got a year in the system,” he said. “On offense and defense and special teams, these guys understand what I’m looking for. The foundation has been laid. The expectation has been set. Now we’re just allowing them to continue to buy into it and perform every day.”

Morgan State linebacker Lawrence Richardson, who racked up 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble in last year's meeting against Towson, returns as a preseason first-team All-MEAC selection. (Tim Rice/Morgan State University)

Richardson said the players’ progression thus far is on a faster pace than last summer because of their connection with their coaches.

“I would say we all had the mindset of winning, but it was about getting comfortable with the new coaching staff,” he said. “It was about adjusting to them. But this year, it’s all about winning. We know what we have to do, and we’re all on the same page.”

Despite the uncertainty and the strength of North Carolina Central, which boasts the MEAC’s preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in senior quarterback Davius Richard and senior safety Khalil Baker, both Williams and Richardson declared they wore “chips on their shoulders” after the conference’s voting. Wilson said he applauds the players’ open desire for a championship.

“If you’re not trying to win the championship, then why are you out here?” he said. “That’s something that hasn’t been talked around here consistently, but they understand that’s our goal. Why are we running all summer long? Why are we lifting weights if you’re not trying to get to the goal at the end of the day? Why are you putting your body through this physical pounding day after day if you’re not trying to get something? So it’s just a mindset that I think you have to have in order to get those things done.”

Sophomore running back Keith Jenkins Jr. vowed that the Bears would “show them something different.”

“I feel like we already know what we’ve got to do,” said Jenkins, a MEAC first-team return specialist. “We’ve got to show that we’re a different Morgan State. … We’re going to go. It’s our time to go.”

Season opener

Morgan State at Richmond

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Stream: FloFootball.com