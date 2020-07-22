Morgan State begins sending student-athletes home after 12 test positive for coronavirus

Morgan State stopped voluntary on-campus workouts and began sending student-athletes home after a dozen Bears players tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Tuesday.
Of the 77 student-athletes who were tested for COVID-19 after returning to campus this summer, 12 received positive results, the school said. No coaches or athletic department staffers tested positive. The teams of the players with positive tests were not disclosed.
The student-athletes who tested positive will remain in isolation for 14 days, the school said, and student-athletes who shared common spaces and might have been exposed to the virus will self-quarantine until they can safely return home.
The Bears’ first wave of student-athletes returned to campus July 9. The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to start Sept. 9; student-athletes can move back on campus only when other students are allowed.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, in which Morgan State competes, announced last week that the league was suspending its fall sports season because of the pandemic. No decision has been made about whether affected sports schedules will be moved to the spring semester.