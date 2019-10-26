“A lot of our players have very personal relationships with her in terms of being able to share information with her that maybe they haven’t shared with a lot of other people,” Fleck said. “I think it’s important to put other resources in front of them, that have voices. … She has a huge voice in college football, she does a tremendous job, and for her to be able to take her path and her platform and to move it to this direction and to this awareness, I give her a lot of credit for doing that and I wish more people would do that.”