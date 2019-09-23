Maryland’s Jake Funk suffers season-ending torn ACL in the same knee for second straight year

A year after seeing his junior year disrupted early by a wrist injury and end prematurely with a torn ACL, Maryland running back Jake Funk will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after tearing the ACL again in the same knee, first-year coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday.
The injury occurred in Maryland’s 20-17 loss Sept. 14 to Temple at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.
“Jake played an integral role, not just on offense, but on special teams,” Locksley said. "That’s a huge blow for us."
Funk had been off to the best start of his career. After rushing for 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown in Maryland’s season-opening 79-0 win over Howard, he then had a career-high 94 yards and a touchdown on just five attempts in a 63-20 win over then-No. 21 Syracuse. He also had three tackles on special teams this season.
Locksley said that he hoped Funk, now a redshirt junior, would get back another year of eligibility from the NCAA with a medical waiver. It would give a player who holds the state high school record for career touchdowns — he had 52 on 249 carries at Damascus High — two seasons remaining.
In Funk’s place, redshirt junior Lorenzo Harrison III will move into the No. 3 slot behind redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland Jr. and junior Javon Leake going into Friday’s game against No. 12 Penn State (3-0) at Maryland Stadium.
“As we say with most injuries, the next man up mentality has to take place,” Locksley said. “We got LoLo Harrison who has been a really productive player for us who happens to be coming back from a hamstring, healthy and available to us. We see LoLo’s role increasing ... a guy that we’ll lean on not just on offense but in some special teams’ situations.”
As a true freshman in 2016, Harrison was on the verge of breaking LaMont Jordan’s then-freshman rushing record before being suspended for the last four games, finishing with 633 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries. After rushing for 622 yards and three touchdowns on 137 carries as a sophomore, Harrison missed most of last season with a knee injury.
Harrison rushed six times for 62 yards against Howard, but aggravated the hamstring injury that had kept him out of several practices during preseason camp.
Locksley also announced that sophomore placekicker Joseph Petrino, who injured his groin while missing a 40-yard field goal attempt in the first half of the Temple game, has resumed practicing and is expected to play against the Nittany Lions.
“Joseph has kicked the last couple of days, he kicked yesterday, so we don’t foresee there being any issues there,” Locksley said. “We basically didn’t kick him for a week, we just really overemphasized the treatment and getting him back to where he has a comfort level going out and executing his job. We kicked him some yesterday and it was really positive.”
Locksley said that according to the team’s trainers, there were no lingering issues Tuesday.
The biggest injury concern remains on the offensive line, where senior guard Terrance Davis suffered a sprained knee against Temple and is expected to be out four to six weeks.
According to the depth chart, redshirt senior Ellis McKennie (McDonogh) will start in place of Davis at right guard and will be backed up by redshirt freshman Austin Fontaine, who was moved from the defensive line to the offensive line during the spring.