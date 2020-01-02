DJ Durkin’s long wait to return to full-time coaching is over.
The former Maryland coach, who was fired in the aftermath of offensive lineman Jordan’s McNair’s death in the summer of 2018, has been hired as an assistant at Mississippi, the school announced Thursday.
Durkin, who will turn 42 on Jan. 15, had served in an analyst role with the Atlanta Falcons this season and had also spent time in a similar role at Alabama after the 2018 season.
The job Durkin was hired for by new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is unspecificied. Durkin coached linebackers, the position he played at Bowling Green, at several schools as well as serving as a defensive coordinator at Michigan before coming to College Park.
Durkin was fired by Maryland on Oct. 31, 2018, after briefly being reinstated following more than two months on administrative leave after McNair’s death from heat stroke in June.
In the aftermath of McNair’s death following a team conditioning test in late May, ESPN reported that Durkin had created a “toxic culture,” citing unnamed sources.
Rick Court, the team’s director of football performance, was also placed on administrative leave and accepted a buyout. Assistant athletic director Steve Nordwall, who oversaw the training staff, was fired along with head trainer Wes Robinson.
Since Durkin was fired “without cause” by university president Wallace D. Loh, Maryland owed him a reported $5.6 million of the five-year contract he signed after being hired following the 2015 season.
In two seasons as Maryland’s coach, Durkin compiled a 10-15 record.
After winning their first four games under Durkin, the Terps went 6-7 in 2016, losing to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl.
After beating then No. 23 Texas in Austin, Maryland lost its two top quarterbacks, Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill, and went on to finish 4-8, losing seven seven of its last eight games.
Durkin could not be reached for comment.
Jordan McNair’s father, Martin McNair, said in a brief telephone interview, “I’ll keep my comments [private] beyond I wish Durkin well and I hope he learns from the experience at Maryland.”