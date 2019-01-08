Jim Margraff, late Johns Hopkins football coach, named AFCA Division III National Coach of the Year

Late Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff was named the American Football Coaches Association Division III National Coach of the Year on Tuesday at the organization’s annual convention in San Antonio, Texas.

Margraff, who had previously been named the D3football.com National Coach of the Year, died last Wednesday at age 58 at his home in the Baltimore area.

Johns Hopkins offensive coordinator Greg Chimera and defensive coordinator Mickey Rehring accepted the AFCA award on Margraff's behalf.

Margraff, a record-setting quarterback for the Blue Jays and their coach since 1990, recently guided the program to its first appearance in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament, where Hopkins fell, 28-20, to 13-time national champion Mount Union on Dec. 8. The Blue Jays collected a school-record 12 victories in 14 games.

Margraff owned a record of 221-89-3 over 29 years, making him the program’s all-time leader in wins. His 221 victories are the most by any college football coach in state history and ranked third among active Division III coaches.

University officials did not release a cause of death.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, in the O'Connor Recreation Center, located adjacent to the Newton White Athletic Center and Homewood Field on the Johns Hopkins campus. Alice Margraff, Jim's wife, their children, Megan, James and Will, and other members of the Margraff family will greet guests beginning at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to Margraff, the other recipients of the AFCA National Coach of the Year awards for the 2018 season included Mike Leach of Washington State (Football Bowl Subdivision), Joe Harasymiak of Maine (FCS), Drew Cronic of Lenoir-Rhyne (Division II) and Steve Ryan of Morningside (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).

The winners are selected by a vote of active AFCA members at four-year schools in the association's five divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935.