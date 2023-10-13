Johns Hopkins DL Luke Schuermann drawing NFL attention: ‘His statistics don’t look real’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Johns Hopkins senior defensive end Luke Schuermann, a two-time Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year, ranks second in the league this fall in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (8 1/2). (David Peisner/Johns Hopkins Athletics)

Before he developed into a three-year starting defensive end for Johns Hopkins football, Luke Schuermann was a high school student in St. Louis who was unsure whether he was destined to continue his career at the college level.

“When I first started playing high school football, my thought process was, ‘Oh, I’ll enjoy it, but I don’t really think I want to play in college,’” he said. “Then I kind of had a change of mind and decided to go in that direction.”

Advertisement

Schuermann’s choice seems prophetic. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior defensive lineman is the two-time reigning Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year and ranks second in the league in both sacks (five) and tackles for loss (8 1/2). The Blue Jays (5-0, 1-0 conference) are ranked No. 7 in the most recent American Football Coaches Association poll and sit just behind Muhlenberg (5-0, 2-0) in the race for the league title.

And that decision might continue to pay dividends. Schuermann is beginning to draw interest as a potential NFL prospect. He said scouts from the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders took his measurables and requested game film last spring, and a team spokesman said scouts from the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers have attended practices this fall.

Advertisement

CBS Sports football analyst Emory Hunt described Schuermann on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as “an underrated prospect” who has “insane production and leaps off the tape immediately.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, his statistics don’t look real.’ It was ridiculous production,” said Hunt, founder and CEO of Football Gameplan. “And then when you watch a game, he really was explosive off the ball, he was dynamic, he had multiple ways to get to the quarterback. You could see him as a potential rush end in the pros.”

Johns Hopkins’ two most prominent players to reach the NFL are wide receivers Joe Cowan, who was selected by the Colts in the 17th round in 1969, and Bill Stromberg, who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 1982. Coach Greg Chimera said Schuermann could be the next.

“As he’s gotten better and the production has been as constant as it is despite the double teams and triple teams that have come his way, I thought he’d be a guy that could garner some attention, and it’s well deserved,” he said.

Johns Hopkins senior defensive end Luke Schuermann has been described as “an underrated prospect” who has “insane production and leaps off the tape immediately.” (David Peisner/Johns Hopkins Athletics)

A self-described “rambunctious kid,” Schuermann said a friend of his father, Chris, recruited him to play football as a third grader. He said football was the most prominent thing that separated him from growing up with five sisters.

Schuermann, who turned 22 on Oct. 2, is flanked by Anna, who is 23; Grace, 20; Ella, 17; and twins Kate and Lydia, 15. Admitting that he was “a pest of a brother” to his sisters, he said he never wished for a brother.

“For me, it was just what it was,” he said. “I’m very grateful that I have a great relationship with them and that my parents raised us all very well. It was always a good environment growing up.”

Schuermann said he was recruited by Iowa (as a preferred walk-on), Dayton, Valparaiso, and Columbia. But he chose Johns Hopkins over Dayton because he was impressed by the university’s academic reputation and felt valued by the coaches.

Advertisement

“I just thought being at the D-III level and hopefully being able to play was best for me, and I really think that’s how it’s turned out,” he said.

In his first season with the Blue Jays in 2021, Schuermann led the team in sacks (11), tackles for loss (20 1/2) and forced fumbles (four) and ranked sixth in tackles (46). The following year, he paced the unit again with team highs in sacks (14) and tackles for loss (26 1/2) and ranked second in tackles (70). He became the third player in Centennial Conference history to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Dickinson’s Eric Dube (2006-07) and Muhlenberg’s Frankie Feaster (2018-19).

Defensive coordinator Dan Wodicka said Schuermann’s No. 1 move is a speed rush off the edge, but has developed the strength to push back blockers into the pocket. Wodicka also praised Schuermann as a relentless student.

“He is constantly reaching out to me and asking questions about stuff he’s seeing on film,” he said. “A lot of the game planning up front is built on recommendations from him and what he’s seeing on tape.”

Hunt, the CBS Sports football analyst, was scouting Blue Jays wide receiver Quinn Revere, who had transferred from Lafayette and led the 2022 squad in touchdown catches (13) and ranked second in both receptions (53) and receiving yards (673), when he began studying Schuermann. Although the average NFL defensive end is 6-4 and 274 pounds, Hunt said Schuermann doesn’t need to add weight to his frame.

“He could stand to get stronger, but that’s going to come when you have access to a pro strength and conditioning program,” Hunt said. “What he has now is enough to work with.”

Advertisement

Hunt said if there is one obstacle, NFL scouts will question whether a player from a Division III program can compete with counterparts from Power Five teams and other Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Chimera pointed out that Hobart offensive lineman Alexander “Ali” Marpet overcame that stigma and played seven seasons in the league after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

“My personal opinion is that he can compete there, but I think that’s a fair question to ask,” Chimera said. “.I think the top-level players in our division can compete with anybody.”

Schuermann is on pace to graduate in May with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering but does have another year of eligibility remaining. He said he would consider continuing his career with the XFL, USFL or CFL, but is honored by all of the NFL talk.

“I feel blessed to be in the position that I’m in,” he said. “When I take a step back and really think about it, it all feels like it’s just kind of happened all of a sudden. The fact that it’s even a possibility is really crazy to me.”

Johns Hopkins at Franklin & Marshall

Saturday, 1 p.m.