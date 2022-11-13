Towson rallies for third straight win; Morgan State rolls behind dominant defense | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday:

Division I

Towson 21, Stony Brook 17: Devin Matthews capped an 11-play, 87-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Keegan Vaughan kicked the extra point with 56 seconds left in a come-from-behind win by the visiting Tigers (5-5, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). The Seawolves (2-8, 1-6) broke a tie at 14 when Angelo Guglielmello made a 26-yard field goal with 2:39 left. Tyrrell Pigrome (Maryland) completed 22 of 40 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns for Towson, which won its third straight. The Tigers host Hampton on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Advertisement

Morgan State 37, Delaware State 7: The visiting Bears (4-6, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) used tough defense to hold the Hornets (5-5, 2-3) scoreless for three quarters. Duce Taylor completed 9 of 17 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries. Eric Hunter recorded a team-high 10 tackles and four tackles for loss to lead a dominant defensive performance, as the Bears recorded nine sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles. Morgan State, which has won two of its past three games, hosts Howard on Saturday at noon.

Division II

Frostburg State 28, West Liberty 23: Graham Walker had a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the third quarter to put the visiting Bobcats (8-3, 7-3 Mountain East Conference) ahead 28-17 in a win the Hilltoppers (4-7, 3-7). Walker completed 7 of 13 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown to go with his third-quarter rushing touchdown. Frostburg State ended the regular season on a 4-0 run.

Advertisement

Division III

Johns Hopkins 44, McDaniel 7: Ryan Stevens connected with Josh Polce for two touchdowns and the visiting Blue Jays (9-1, 8-1 Centennial Conference) routed the Green Terror (3-7, 3-6). Stevens completed 24 of 32 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Polce had five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins has won 21 straight in the 100-game series against McDaniel.