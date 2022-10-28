Morgan State freshman Keith Jenkins Jr. is already a standout kick returner. It could be just the start.

There’s fast on the Morgan State football team. And then there’s Keith Jenkins Jr.

No official times have been recorded, but Jenkins, a freshman cornerback, is widely regarded as the speediest player among the Bears.

“Oh, he’s fast,” sophomore wide receiver Andre Crawley, a Baltimore resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, said with a knowing smile.

Added junior defensive back Hosea Robinson: “We haven’t had him race or anything, but he’s pretty fast.”

For his part, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jenkins confirmed his teammates’ evaluations. “I’m going to be confident in myself,” he said. “So no, no one is faster than me.”

Jenkins’ quickness has become a critical ingredient in special teams play for Morgan State (2-5 overall, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which welcomes South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0) to Hughes Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday at noon. With 16 kick returns for 451 yards, Jenkins’ 28.2-yard average leads the league and ranks 10th among all NCAA Football Championship Subdivision returners.

Keith Jenkins Jr. has not waited long to make an impact on the Morgan State football program. Only a freshman, Jenkins has averaged 28.2 yards on 16 kick returns, leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in kick return average and ranking 10th at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level. (Handout/Chris Thompkins / HANDOUT)

Jenkins is pleased to be productive — even as he has set a high bar for himself.

“It feels good, but it feels like I should be doing that,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself and what I should be able to do in the future.”

In a 59-20 setback at North Carolina Central on Oct. 13, Jenkins averaged 43 yards on five kick returns, including a 71-yarder in the first quarter and a 96-yarder for a touchdown in the second, and was named the MEAC’s Special Teams Player and Rookie of the Week. Coach Damon Wilson said he and his coaches suspected that Jenkins had a gift.

“He’s fast, and he’s been one of the positive points for us in regards to our return unit,” he said. “He’s bringing that added dimension to our ball club, and he’s someone we’re trying to get the ball to more.”

Although Jenkins had returned kicks and punts at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia, entrusting a freshman to handle kicks might seem risky. But Wilson pointed out that with only six seniors on the roster, no player is too young to contribute.

Crawley said Jenkins hardly plays like a freshman on kick returns.

“He’s got to be fearless, and he’s got to hit the hole,” he said. “You don’t know whether the hit is coming from the side or not, but you’ve just got to hit the hole strong. So we just make sure that we’re doing our jobs to get him through the holes clean.”

Jenkins said he happily accepted the primary kick return duties in a 29-21 loss at Towson during which one of his three kick returns was a 34-yarder.

“Surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous in my first game,” he said. “When they put me back there in Week 2, I was just really excited, to be honest, to get the opportunity to get the ball. Now I’m getting the opportunity to play more positions.”

One of those positions might be on offense. During Wednesday’s practice, Jenkins lined up as a slot receiver, and Wilson simply smiled when asked if Jenkins might make his debut there on Saturday.

“We’re working on a number of things right now,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of overall team speed. So we’ve got to take advantage of the speed that we do have, and he’s used to running with the football. So he gives us another dimension that we can use offensively as well.”

Morgan State freshman Keith Jenkins Jr. said a particularly good day for him would be to finish a game with a kick return for a touchdown, two tackles for loss and one catch of at least 20 yards. (Handout/Chris Thompkins / HANDOUT)

Jenkins has made six tackles as a reserve defensive back despite playing little defense in high school. He said he has shifted to nickel cornerback, which is a more comfortable position.

“I’m out here trying to understand how the defense works,” he acknowledged. “It is a little bit challenging, but I feel like it’s fun because I just like playing football. Anything that has to do with football is fun.”

Jenkins said a particularly good day for him would be to finish a game with a kick return for a touchdown, two tackles for loss and one catch of at least 20 yards. But he followed up by saying he would sacrifice personal stats if that meant a victory for Morgan State.

“As long as I give my 100% to the team and we get the ‘W,’ that’s a good day,” he said. “I don’t really know any of the awards or things like that. I just come out here to play. That would be really cool to get an award like that, but I’m just focused on what I need to do.”

South Carolina State at Morgan State

Saturday, noon

Radio: 88.9 FM