Johns Hopkins football’s JR Woods ‘touches all the bases’ as one of 15 finalists for ‘Academic Heisman’

When JR Woods began playing organized football at the age of 6, he didn’t gravitate toward quarterback, running back, defensive end or any of the other skill positions that draw the spotlight. He went to the offensive line.

“Nobody’s saying, ‘Oh, I want my son to go play left guard,’” said Woods, whose initials stand for John Robert. ‘It’s always like, ‘Oh, I want my son to play quarterback or running back,’ or one of the positions where your name is announced during the games. But that was never really important to me. I’ve always been a team-first player, and it’s pretty much about finding your niche, and I was lucky enough to find it along the offensive line.”

That awareness has served Woods well. In his second year as the starting right tackle, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior helped Johns Hopkins go 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the Centennial Conference and finish at No. 16 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III poll.

On Oct. 26, Woods was named one of 15 finalists out of a pool of 156 nominees for the William V. Campbell Trophy, nicknamed the “Academic Heisman” for recognizing football players at all NCAA levels with the best combination of academic achievement, community service and football performance.

Woods is an All-American first-team academic selection, carries a 3.65 GPA, and is on schedule to graduate in December with a bachelor’s in economics. He has volunteered at the university’s Food Pantry and worked for a company that mass-produced masks during the coronavirus pandemic. And he is a first-team All-American at offensive line.

“He touches all the bases,” said National Football Foundation president and CEO Steve Hatchell, who noted Woods is one of six team captains. “I always look at that because if your team recognizes you as a team captain, that just says leadership, and winning the Campbell Trophy for us is great academics, great player and leadership, and that’s JR all the way.”

Woods’ arrival to the Blue Jays was somewhat circuitous. After graduating from Bergen Catholic High in Oradell, New Jersey, he enrolled at Tufts. But after his freshman year, he decided to transfer. His father, John Francis Woods, agreed — on one condition.

“The one rule in transferring was that my father said, ‘You have to go to a better academic institution,’” JR Woods said.

Woods talked to Bergen Catholic graduate and Johns Hopkins center Sean Twomey, who answered his questions about the team and the school. He also reconnected with coach Greg Chimera, who had recruited Woods earlier.

“When he got here, he was a good player,” Chimera said. “Since then, he’s just worked his tail off to become what he is now — one of, if not, the best offensive linemen we’ve had at Hopkins. Just a team-first guy, a hard worker who’s playing through some injuries, tough as nails.”

Woods has tried to be of service off the field. During his brief stay at Tufts, he volunteered with the school’s Best Buddies program that link students with adults with special needs. Woods said he, not the adults, was blessed by the experiences.

“It was a great opportunity because it let you see how lucky you are to be you,” he said. “If they can show up every day and have smiles on their faces and keep pushing through, then you better do it yourself.”

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Woods worked as an assistant factory manager for AJ Siris Products Corporation in Ogdensburg, New Jersey, and helped the company shift from manufacturing shower caps to face masks for local and national hospitals. Company director Glen Schulman said he often told Woods he was the quarterback of the factory operations.

“He was as good as anybody I’ve ever worked with,” Schulman said. “Some might say, ‘Well, look at his age. He’s a young kid.’ You wouldn’t know. You would think that he was a seasoned 20-year veteran with the way he handled himself. … He’s an impressive young man.”

This past summer, Woods helped left tackle Alan Gorny stock the shelves at Johns Hopkins’ Food Pantry and unload deliveries. Gorny, an Ellicott City resident and Howard graduate, said Woods has continued to assist him this fall.

“He was someone I knew that was always very dependable and someone I knew that if he said he was going to do something, he would follow through,” Gorny said. “It made it easier for me to do the tasks because I was doing them with somebody who I trusted and somebody I called my friend.”

Despite time constraints posed by school and football, Woods said he always finds time for community service.

“It takes one or two hours to stock the Food Pantry,” he said. “If you can’t find that in a 168-hour week, then you’ve got bigger problems.”

Although Woods doesn’t have the gaudy stats that a quarterback or defensive end might have, he has the respect of his teammates and coaches. Chimera said he occasionally calls Woods “Coach” because of his tutelage of a group of freshman offensive linemen.

“He’s a one-speed guy,” Chimera said. “He does everything full throttle and gives his effort to everything. I’m 100% sure he’s going to be a successful person in the future.”

Woods, who received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, is in the running for the $25,000 grand prize for the winner that will be announced Tuesday in Las Vegas during the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner. He is eager to visit Las Vegas for the first time and meet a college football Hall of Fame class that includes Georgia’s Champ Bailey, Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree and Stanford’s Andrew Luck.

Woods has done the calculations and gives himself a 10% chance of winning the award.

“Would I love to win it? Of course. I hate losing,” he said. “But I wouldn’t leave there with a frown on my face if my name wasn’t called. I’m just really excited to be there.”