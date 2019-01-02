Jim Margraff, Johns Hopkins' all-time winningest football coach, dies at 58

Jim Margraff, the all-time winningest coach in Johns Hopkins football history, died Wednesday at age 58.

Margraff, who had played quarterback for the Blue Jays and had been their head coach since 1990, had recently wrapped up guiding the program to its first appearance in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament, where the team fell, 28-20, to 13-time national champion Mount Union on Dec. 8.

Johns Hopkins collected a school-record 12 victories in 14 games in 2018, and Margraff was named the D3football.com National Coach of the Year. He is a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year award, which will be announced Jan. 8.

Margraff owned a record of 221-89-3 over 29 years, making him the program’s all-time leader in wins. His 221 victories are the most by any college football coach in state history and ranked third among active Division III coaches.

“It’s just horrible. You just hate to hear about those kind of things,” said McDaniel coach Mike Dailey, who competed against Margraff in the Centennial Conference. “He was the nicest guy. He was just a first-class gentleman top to bottom. With all the successes that they had, there was never a time where he didn’t come across as the most humble man, and giving credit to everyone else.”

A memorial service will be held on the Johns Hopkins Homewood campus, the school announced Wednesday. Details for the service will be announced in the near future.

"Jim Margraff was a thoughtful, humble, passionate and exceptionally talented leader and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan said in a statement. "He left an indelible impact on all he touched and he made us all better. We will forever be thankful for the unparalleled experiences he provided for so many over the course of his highly successful career.”

A 1982 Johns Hopkins graduate, Margraff is survived by his wife, Alice, and children Megan, James and Will. Alice Margraff is a 1989 Johns Hopkins graduate, while Megan Margraff graduated from Hopkins in 2017.

