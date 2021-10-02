Defense, RB Danny Wolf fuel Johns Hopkins football’s 66-10 romp over Franklin & Marshall

“It’s something we think about, but we don’t necessarily hang our hats on it,” senior defensive tackle Joe Tischler said of unit’s touchdown drought. “We’re just trying to get better every week. At the end of the day, we want to keep guys out of the end zone and not let them score, but we’re not thinking about [the streak]. We just want to play sound defense, and I think we’ve been doing a good job of that.”