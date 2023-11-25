Johns Hopkins football beats Union, 39-17, advances to D-III quarterfinals behind strong second-half defense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

All week, Johns Hopkins football had heard how imposing Union’s defense was. The Blue Jays had their own answer.

The Johns Hopkins defense collected three interceptions and four sacks and surrendered only three points in the second half to help forge a 39-17 victory over the visiting Garnet Chargers on Saturday afternoon in an NCAA Division III second-round playoff matchup before an announced 838 at Homewood Field.

The Blue Jays (12-0), who completed their sixth 10-0 regular season and earned their 16th Centennial Conference title, tied a school record for wins in a single season set by the 2018 squad that reached the national semifinals and improved to 3-5 in the second round of the postseason. They will meet Randolph-Macon in a quarterfinal Saturday at a time and site to be announced. The Yellow Jackets (12-0) shut out Ithaca, 46-0.

Heading into the game, Union’s defense had earned the headlines. The unit ranked second among all Division III teams in first downs allowed (124), third in points per game (8.9) and yards per game (208.2) allowed, and third in third-down defense (.241).

Johns Hopkins showed it could play defense, too. Sophomore safety Jack Schondelmayer recorded two interceptions, and senior cornerback Luca Lutzel added one of his own. Their teammates sacked Union senior quarterback Donovan Pacatte four times, and the unit surrendered only a single field goal in the second half.

“We knew they had a great defense, and we knew we had to put up the effort,” Schondelmayer said. “But we knew our offense was going to do what they do. They’ve been doing it all season. So we weren’t worried about that. We just knew we had to hold them to a few points, and we would be fine, and we were able to do that today.”

Johns Hopkins wide receiver Burke Griffin (6) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday against Union in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Hopkins coach Greg Chimera pointed out that the defense’s performance was a typical showing from that unit.

“We’re a complete football team,” he said. “Jack and these guys make plays all over the place. They don’t shy away from the moment. There’s probably a couple other turnovers we could’ve got, but when the offense is scoring and the defense is making a team one-dimensional, we’re tough to beat, and the defense stepped up today.”

Schondelmayer tied a program postseason record for interceptions in a game shared by seven other players. He filled in for usual starter Josh Andersson, who was sidelined by an unspecified injury suffered in the team’s 64-20 romp over Western Connecticut State in last week’s first-round game.

“It feels good,” Schondelmayer said of his accomplishment. “It was a complete defensive thing. I think we were firing on all cylinders today. So that feels good.”

The offense also chipped in. Junior quarterback Hugh “Bay” Harvey completed 26 of 35 passes for 282 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown strike to junior wide receiver EJ Talarico. Harvey also carried the ball 16 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Spencer Uggla rushed 17 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns, and graduate student wide receiver Josh Polce caught eight passes for 100 yards.

“They haven’t faced an offense like ours, and we have playmakers all over the field with [senior tight end Will] Leger, [freshman wide receiver Cole] Crotty, Polce, EJ, [graduate student wide receiver] Burke [Griffin]. Our running backs are obviously really good with Spencer, [junior Andrew] Rich, [sophomore] Geoff [Schroeder]. So I think we can just be dynamic and take advantage of anything a defense is giving us.”

Johns Hopkins quarterback Bay Harvey breaks through a line of Union players in the first quarter. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Blue Jays opened the game by converting their first two possessions into touchdowns. On their first series, they marched 63 yards in 10 plays before Uggla rushed 2 yards off right guard into the end zone for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

After Union’s offense was forced into a three-and-out, Johns Hopkins needed just five plays to consume 40 yards for its second touchdown of the game. Harvey scrambled 11 yards off the right side for the score with 3:02 remaining. But junior kicker Joe Zahner missed the extra point attempt, and the Blue Jays owned a 13-0 advantage.

After Johns Hopkins failed on a fourth-and-1 at the Garnet Chargers’ 47-yard line, Union took advantage of its best field position of the half, chewing up 53 yards in six plays with Pacatte hitting sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Russell for a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Then Zahner converted a 21-yard field goal to give the Blue Jays a 16-7 lead with less than five minutes left in the quarter.

The last two minutes of the half provided a lesson in how quickly momentum can shift. First, Schondelmayer intercepted Pacatte’s pass and returned the ball to the Garnet Chargers’ 50. A late hit penalty assessed to Pacatte pushed the ball up to the 35.

Johns Hopkins defensive back Jack Schondelmayer, right, runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as Union's Kevin Raybacs chases him. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Three plays later, Harvey connected with Leger on a 4-yard pass, but Leger was stripped by senior outside linebacker Cole DaSilva. Junior safety James Gillespie scooped up the loose ball and returned it 64 yards to the Johns Hopkins’ 7, and Pacatte found senior running back Michael Fiore on an out route for the touchdown with 46 seconds left.

The Blue Jays responded by marching 73 yards in six plays and 36 seconds and having Talarico leap to catch Harvey’s pass for a 24-yard touchdown and a 22-14 lead with seven seconds remaining.

Although Union got a 24-yard field goal from junior kicker Max Gluck to pull within 22-17 late in the third quarter, that was as close as the Hopkins defense would allow. Uggla sandwiched touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards around a 24-yard field goal from Zahner to cement the win.

Pacatte finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 38 passing, and junior running back Jonathan Anderson rushed 12 times for 79 yards. But coach Jon Poppe, who became the first rookie coach in program history to guide the team to the playoffs, said the Garnet Chargers were overpowered by the Blue Jays.

“Ran into a buzz saw today,” he said. “Offensively, defensively, special teams, they were better. I thought we had some energetic plays where we had the potential to put us in position to make this a game and drive the football, especially after that fumble return in the first half and then our offense punched it in. I thought we were going to come out in the second half and be better, and then they drove down the field and did what they did.”

NCAA Division III quarterfinals

Johns Hopkins vs. Randolph-Macon

Saturday, TBA