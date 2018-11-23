No. 16 Johns Hopkins set to face No. 6 Frostburg State in NCAA Division III football tournament

NO. 16 Johns Hopkins (10-1) @ NO. 6 Frostburg State (10-0)

When: Saturday, noon

Site: Bobcat Stadium

Broadcast: Frostburgsports.com/live

Series: Johns Hopkins leads, 1-0

What’s at stake: The second round of the NCAA Division III tournament has not been kind to Johns Hopkins, which has lost at this stage of the playoffs in each of its past four trips and has not advanced to the quarterfinals since 2009. Conversely, Frostburg State is 2-0 in second-round appearances, including last season when it thumped Washington & Jefferson, 46-23. Both teams are enjoying long winning streaks with the Blue Jays riding a nine-gamer and the Bobcats reaching 10-0 for the first time in school history. This will mark the first meeting between the two programs since Nov. 23, 2002, when the Blue Jays prevailed, 24-21, in an Eastern College Athletic Conference Bowl game.

Key matchup: Johns Hopkins leads the country in total offense at 560.8 yards per game and ranks sixth in scoring at 47.8 points per game. On the other hand, Frostburg State ranks 15th in total defense at 252.0 yards per game and 29th in scoring defense at 14.4 points per game. The Blue Jays have scored 35 or more points in 10 games this season, while the Bobcats have given up 35 points only once. Which unit will solve the other Saturday?

Player to watch: Johns Hopkins junior David Tammaro ranks third in the nation in passing yards with 3,330 and has accounted for 36 touchdowns (31 passing). He has been aided by an offensive line that has surrendered only 17 sacks, but Frostburg State ranks 11th in the country in sacks at 3.7 per game.

