TCU star Max Duggan receives Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in Baltimore before Heisman ceremony

Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, right, receives the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award from Johnny Unitas Jr., from left, and TCU football coach Sonny Dykes at Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

As dozens of people sought a selfie or an autograph Wednesday night in Baltimore, Max Duggan greeted each with a handshake and an introduction. “Hi, I’m Max,” he’d say.

They knew who he was.

Duggan wowed the college football world over the past three months with a sensational senior season. His team, TCU, entered the season unranked nationally, with a new head coach and with the previous year’s starting quarterback — Duggan — listed as the backup.

But Duggan earned the starting job and has passed for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns (to just four interceptions) this season while rushing for 404 yards and six scores. What’s more, he’s led TCU to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff, the school’s first such appearance.

On Wednesday, as those who’d shaken his hand or asked for an autograph earlier looked on, he was named the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner as the top upperclassmen quarterback in the country.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, receives the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award alongside Johnny Unitas Jr., left, and TCU coach Sonny Dykes on Wednesday night at Baltimore's Four Seasons Hotel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

John Unitas Jr. and TCU coach Sonny Dykes handed Duggan the trophy after a ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel. Speakers highlighted Duggan’s accomplishments as well as the legacy of Unitas, who excelled for the Baltimore Colts for 17 years and revolutionized the quarterback position.

An old Baltimore Colts display helmet accompanied video highlights of the quarterback dubbed the “Golden Arm,” and attendees received a pin emblazoned with Unitas’ No. 19.

“It’s something that I still try to work towards, to try to be more like Johnny Unitas,” Duggan said in his speech to attendees.

The Golden Arm has been awarded since 1987, with the likes of Peyton and Eli Manning and Joe Burrow receiving the award over the years. The ceremony originally took place in Louisville, Kentucky, where Unitas played college football, until it moved to Baltimore in 2006, the year Brady Quinn won.

The event is affiliated with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, which awards college scholarships in Maryland and Kentucky.

A few months ago, sports gamblers had the option to pick from nearly 100 players who could win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Duggan wasn’t even on the list then. Now, he’s one of four finalists.

While Dykes has mentored NFL quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Nick Foles during his 30 years of coaching experience, he isn’t sure he’s had a player like Duggan.

“In a lot of ways, he’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime player,” said Dykes, who was hired a year ago after stints at California and SMU. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anybody elevate a program as much as he’s elevated ours.”

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws under pressure from Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) and linebacker Austin Moore (41) in the first half of the Big 12 championship game Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero/AP)

Duggan grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he excelled for his high school football team, coached by his father, Jim. He was the TCU starter in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but the team went just 16-18 over those three years. He had two heart surgeries in 2020 and, to begin this year, his fourth year in the program, he was not the starter.

But he received playing time in TCU’s first game and has turned in an award-winning season.

More than nine million viewers watched Duggan and the Horned Frogs lose in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. And Wednesday morning, a TV reporter in Texas interviewed Duggan before he departed for Baltimore, where more media — as well as fans — greeted him upon arrival in Maryland.

“The whole thing is surreal,” his mother, Deb, said Wednesday. “I know it’s going to be a week, two weeks down the road and we’re gonna look back, saying, ‘What the heck were we just doing?’”

Duggan’s parents, his siblings and his girlfriend made the trip to Baltimore and next, they’ll take the train up to New York City for the Heisman ceremony. He’ll return to Texas on Sunday as the No. 3 Horned Frogs prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Michigan in Arizona on Dec. 31.

The quarterback, a potential NFL draft pick, had never been to Baltimore before and on Wednesday, he visited the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum as well as the Unitas statue outside of M&T Bank Stadium. That bronze Unitas is wearing high-top shoes, just like the one who won over Baltimore crowds in the 1950′s and 1960′s did.

“There’s only one quarterback in the country who could wear the black high tops this year,” the ceremony’s keynote speaker Phil Savage, a former Ravens executive now with the New York Jets, said of Duggan.

Among Wednesday’s attendees were Brooks Robinson, as well as current Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington, who played at TCU with Duggan.

Although TCU suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, prompting Duggan to fight tears in the postgame press conference, he led a captivating comeback to send the game to overtime. He gasped for air as he hurriedly rushed for a late touchdown and then threw for a 2-point conversion. And all game long, he was repeatedly hit, suffered a cut on his right arm, and, even after he scored that late touchdown, knelt on the ground to catch his breath.

It was a spirited performance.

“He reminds me of my dad,” said Unitas Jr.