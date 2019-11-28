“It’s not fun, but you think of chemo and you think of cancer as something that is just so incredibly horrible,” Kathy Rawlings, 53, said. “But it’s actually tolerable. There’s only a few days out of the week that you feel like you have the flu. … I was able to continue to walk, which really helped me not get really grumpy. It was just a mindset. You know you’re going to beat it, and you’ve just got to take each day and check that box.”