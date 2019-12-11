“It was a time where I was kind of doubting myself, and my dream had always been to play in a national title game,” he said of his decision to transfer as a graduate student in 2018 after receiving his bachelor's degree from Ohio State in consumer and family financial services. “It wasn’t to get drafted and go to the NFL. I was deciding between some schools not of LSU’s caliber, and I thought, ‘Do I want to go there? Can I really play at a place like LSU in the SEC?’ And I said, screw that, I have faith in my abilities, faith in my preparation and my hard work, and that’s really what made the decision for me.”