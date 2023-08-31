From spokesmodels to leaders, Jabriel Johnson and Lawrence Richardson poised to spark Morgan State football

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“Being from Baltimore, I felt like I was putting on for my city,” Morgan State running back Jabriel Johnson, a Baltimore resident who graduated from McDonogh, said of being a spokesmodel for Under Armour. (Chris Thompkins)

Jabriel Johnson and Lawrence Richardson’s debuts as spokesmodels for Under Armour football were welcomed wholeheartedly by their Morgan State teammates. They also subjected Johnson, a running back, and Richardson, a middle linebacker, to some good-natured ribbing from their teammates.

“Every time we saw them, we said something,” junior defensive end Elijah Williams joked before adding that the defensive coaches have been calling Richardson “Mike Lowrey” due to his similarity to the “Bad Boys” character made famous by Will Smith. “We’d say, ‘We saw them for Under Armour. You’ve got to hide your girls from them.’”

As uncomfortable as the added attention has been, Johnson and Richardson, both seniors, said they were honored to represent the program and a national sports apparel company like Under Armour.

Charm City’s finest. 🐻 @MSUBearsFB RB Jabriel Johnson and LB Lawrence Richardson are gonna put on for Baltimore this season. #GoBears 🔸🔹 pic.twitter.com/pJ3OHApjBn — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) July 10, 2023

“It was new, the newfound attention,” Richardson said. “But I just look at in the big picture — as a blessing. I just appreciated the opportunity.”

“Being from Baltimore, I felt like I was putting on for my city,” said Johnson, a Baltimore resident who graduated from McDonogh. “I was able to put me and my team on a map and show what we’re going to do this season. I feel like that whole photo shoot is just a rise for us all together, not just me and Lawrence.”

Johnson and Richardson’s paths to being Under Armour spokesmodels weren’t random. When the company asked coach Damon Wilson for his input on potential candidates, he quickly thought of Johnson and Richardson.

“We always say around here that it’s not just what you do on the football field, but it’s also what you do in the classroom and what you do in the community,” he said. “Those guys are 3.0 guys. Those guys are high academic guys, and that’s ultimately what we want. If they can represent our university for Under Armour and Under Armour is in our backyard, we want [them] to be out there.”

In some ways, the spotlight on Johnson and Richardson seems warranted as both players are poised to play significant roles in the Bears’ fate in their second season under Wilson and his staff. Here is a look at each player’s importance to their respective sides of the line of scrimmage.

“Got a lot to prove.”

For the first time since his senior year at McDonogh in 2018 when he rushed for 1,217 yards and 12 touchdowns, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Johnson can cement his grip on the starting role. He understands the opening before him.

“I’ve got a lot to prove because I didn’t have the greatest season last year,” he said. “Went through some ups and downs, but I feel like I humbled myself, and I put some work in in the offseason.”

Last fall, middle linebacker Lawrence Richardson led Morgan State and ranked fourth in the MEAC in total tackles (77). (Chris Thompkins)

Johnson, who has averaged 34.8 yards and scored five touchdowns in 32 career games, has the unenviable task of succeeding Alfonzo Graham, who led all Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rushers in yards (1,150) and average (104.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. Graham’s success — which earned him a training camp invite with the Pittsburgh Steelers — serves as motivation for Johnson.

“Alfonzo was a great running back, and he did great things,” Johnson said. “But as far as pressure, no. I’ve been right here before. I just have to get back to working and get back to showing my ability right now.”

Johnson has made an impression on his teammates. Graduate student cornerback Jae’Veyon Morton predicted Johnson would gain 1,000 yards, and Williams said Johnson has been difficult to tackle in training camp.

“In practice, I’ll tell him sometimes, ‘You’ve gotten faster, quicker, shiftier,’” Williams said. “He’s just looking like a better overall back.”

Wilson mentioned redshirt senior J.J. Davis and sophomore Myles Miree as potential contenders for the starting role. But he also acknowledged that Johnson is more familiar with the offense than Davis, a transfer from Cincinnati and Norfolk State, and Miree, a transfer from Fairmont State.

“He’s a power back with a little bit of burst to him, and he can catch out of the backfield,” Wilson said. “That helps us to become multiple offensively.”

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Richardson is more of a known commodity. Last fall, he led Morgan State and ranked fourth in the MEAC in total tackles (77) and added 1 1/2 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

An All-Conference third-team selection at the end of last season, Richardson was named a first-team choice in the preseason. The accolade is not misplaced.

“We lean on him a lot,” Morton said. “He is our starting middle linebacker. So he’s the face of the group. He’s the quarterback of the defense. So we put a lot on Lawrence.”

Said Williams: “Lawrence definitely makes a big impact on the team. He’s a facilitator. When he hits people, he gets the team going, and when Lawrence gets going, he puts extra energy in us.”

Richardson was touched by his teammates’ trust, but was quick to insist that faith is a two-way street.

“It also makes me have to step up even more since they see me as a leader,” he said. “I see them as leaders as well. I’m not out there by myself. I’m not able to make the play every down. I depend on them, too.”

If there is one area in which Richardson could improve, it’s taking charge as a vocal leader, according to Wilson. He said he reminds Richardson frequently to take charge of the defense on the field and in the meeting rooms.

“I like putting guys in uncomfortable situations, and I know he’s not comfortable doing that,” Wilson said. “So I’m going to continue to challenge him, and that will help him a lot.”

Johnson said he has noticed Richardson grabbing the reins of the defense when the situation calls for it.

“I’ve told him, ‘People look up to you. You’re one of the leading tacklers in the MEAC. Be that guy. Show people that you’re that guy,’” he said. “I feel like Lawrence is going to show people he’s that guy.”

Season opener

Morgan State at Richmond

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Stream: Flosports.tv

Radio: 88.9 FM