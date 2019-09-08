Tom Flacco’s 3 TD passes lead Towson in 42-3 victory over North Carolina Central

If only for a moment, it appeared North Carolina Central had an opening to cut into Towson’s early lead. Up by three touchdowns midway through the second quarter, coach Rob Ambrose elected to try a 54-yard field goal instead of punting and pinning the Eagles deep in their own territory.
Senior kicker Aidan O’Neill’s attempt fell short and North Carolina Central took over at its own 38.
Ambrose’s gamble didn’t come back to hurt the Tigers, however. On the first play after the miss, redshirt senior linebacker Keon Paye intercepted a pass from freshman quarterback Davius Richard and returned it 38 yards along the sideline to give the Tigers a four-touchdown lead at halftime.
The Tigers relied on two interceptions and four scores from redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco in Saturday’s home opener, a 42-3 victory over the Eagles.
While Towson (2-0) — which jumped to No. 8 this week in the STATS FCS Poll — needed a fourth quarter comeback to defeat The Citadel, 28-21, in its season opener, it handled North Carolina Central as it heads into conference play next week.
Flacco’s second touchdown pass — a 9-yard score to redshirt sophomore receiver Darian Street — gave him 31 in his brief career at Towson, moving him into a tie for ninth place on the school’s all-time passing touchdowns list. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns before redshirt junior Ryan Stover relieved him with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
North Carolina Central (0-2) possessed the ball for seven more minutes than Towson, but entered the Tigers’ side of the field on just five of its 13 possessions. Towson sacked the quarterback three times, after not recording a sack against The Citadel, and came up with two interceptions that led to touchdowns.
Junior safety Coby Tippett’s first quarter interception — his second in as many games — set up the Tigers’ first score of the game, a 6-yard touchdown run from senior running back Yeedee Thaenrat.
A 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter saved North Carolina Central from a shutout loss.