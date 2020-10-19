Towson football becomes first Colonial Athletic Association program to opt out of spring 2021 season

“They said, ‘Coach, do you realize that we lost six knees last fall in the first three games?’ Six guys that were starters, heavy contributors,” he said. “I still give the players and staff a lot credit for being able to rally and cover up those guys up and find a way to win. But now, if that happens in the spring — let’s put it this way, all those guys that got hurt, they could have been ready to play this fall — if that were to happen in the spring, those guys would lose that year and they’ll never get it back, and nobody wants to take a chance — at least nobody with experience — on giving up a full season of opportunity for something that one of the kids said, ‘Coach, the year doesn’t count against our eligibility anyway. Why are we trying to make it count?’ After listening to the kids, I couldn’t come up with a good reason why we should do this.”